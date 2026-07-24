A Nasdaq-listed biotech advancing bispecific antibodies that simultaneously block paired disease drivers in immunology and inflammation, led by preclinical atopic dermatitis asset TALA-125 and backed by $285 million in anticipated proceeds. Talawar's central thesis is that targeting two independent pathological axes with a single bispecific molecule can outperform the monospecific biologics that currently dominate the I&I market. The company trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker TLWR and spun out of London-based biotech builder Khanda Therapeutics, making it the first company to emerge from that platform.
Talawar Therapeutics emerged from Khanda Therapeutics, a London, UK-based biotech builder, and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, reflecting a transatlantic operating model. The company's Nasdaq listing and oversubscribed PIPE anchored by US institutional investors positions it firmly within the American biotech capital ecosystem, even as its scientific roots are UK-based.
Talawar is the first spinout from Khanda Therapeutics, a London-based biotech builder. In June 2026, the company entered a definitive business combination agreement with JATT II Acquisition Corp, a transaction that brought it to the Nasdaq Capital Market as a publicly traded entity under the ticker TLWR. The PIPE financing attached to that deal — $225 million, oversubscribed — drew in a notable list of life sciences investors, a signal of early institutional confidence in the bispecific I&I thesis.
Talawar focuses entirely on immunology and inflammation, a therapeutic space dominated by large monospecific biologics such as anti-IL-4/IL-13 and anti-IL-17 agents. Its argument is that chronic I&I diseases like atopic dermatitis are driven by multiple, independent cytokine axes simultaneously, and that hitting just one leaves a meaningful proportion of patients without adequate control. Atopic dermatitis is the lead indication for TALA-125, but the two discovery-stage programmes — TALA-307 and TALA-711 — extend the bispecific strategy into additional immunology indications.
The company's platform generates bispecific antibodies engineered to neutralize two distinct disease-relevant targets within a single molecule. For TALA-125, that pairing is IL-13 and IL-18 — cytokines that operate through separate signaling pathways but converge to drive atopic dermatitis pathology. The rationale for dual blockade is both mechanistic and commercial: a single agent covering two axes could simplify treatment regimens and, if efficacy data support it, justify differentiation in a field crowded with established monospecific competitors. Whether that differentiation holds up in controlled trials is the core question the Phase IIb readout in the second half of 2028 will need to answer.
TALA-125 is Talawar's lead asset — a bispecific antibody targeting IL-13 and IL-18 for atopic dermatitis. It is currently in the preclinical stage, with an IND-enabling timeline that points to a clinic entry in Q1 2027. A Phase IIb proof-of-concept data readout is anticipated in the second half of 2028, making that the pivotal near-term value inflection for the company. The choice of IL-13 and IL-18 as a pairing is strategically pointed: IL-13 blockade is already clinically validated in atopic dermatitis (dupilumab targets the IL-4/IL-13 axis), while IL-18 represents a less-exploited but biologically credible target in type 2 inflammation. TALA-307 and TALA-711 are both in discovery-stage development, targeting additional immunology indications with the same bispecific antibody modality. Specific targets and indications for these two programmes are not yet disclosed.
In June 2026, Talawar and JATT II Acquisition Corp announced a definitive business combination agreement, taking the company public on Nasdaq as TLWR. Concurrent with that deal, Talawar closed an oversubscribed $225 million PIPE, with the combined transaction expected to deliver $285 million to the company before costs and subject to redemptions. On 20 July 2026, Talawar announced the appointment of Steve Migausky as chief legal and administrative officer, adding senior legal and operational leadership as the company scales toward its first clinical trial.
Steve Migausky serves as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, appointed in July 2026 to build out the company's legal and administrative infrastructure ahead of its first IND filing. Talawar's broader leadership team has not been further detailed in available sources at this stage.
Talawar's most significant structural relationship is with Khanda Therapeutics, the London-based biotech builder from which it spun out and which provided the scientific and operational foundation for the company's launch.
The atopic dermatitis biologics market is large and validated, but meaningful non-response and partial-response rates persist even with dupilumab, the current standard of care. Talawar's argument is that dual blockade of IL-13 and IL-18 — two mechanistically distinct cytokine axes — can address patients whose disease is inadequately controlled by single-target agents. If the Phase IIb data support that, the commercial opportunity in refractory or partial-responder subpopulations is substantial.
IL-13 is a well-established driver of type 2 inflammation and a validated target in atopic dermatitis, with its blockade underpinning dupilumab's mechanism. IL-18 operates through a separate pathway — it is a pro-inflammatory cytokine in the IL-1 family associated with Th1 and Th2 immune amplification — making it a biologically credible complement rather than a redundant co-target. Blocking both simultaneously aims to suppress disease at two independent nodes, potentially deepening and broadening clinical response compared with either target alone.
Approved monospecific biologics in atopic dermatitis each neutralize a single cytokine or receptor, leaving alternative inflammatory pathways intact. Talawar's bispecifics are engineered to simultaneously neutralize two independent disease drivers with one molecule, a strategy that could reduce the need for combination therapy and potentially improve response rates in patients with multi-pathway disease. The approach draws on the same biological rationale that has driven bispecific antibody adoption in oncology, now applied to the I&I space.
TALA-125 is currently in preclinical development, with a clinic entry targeted for Q1 2027. The critical value-creation milestone is a Phase IIb proof-of-concept data readout anticipated in the second half of 2028. That readout will be the first controlled test of whether dual IL-13/IL-18 blockade produces meaningfully differentiated efficacy signals in atopic dermatitis patients.
Beyond TALA-125, Talawar is advancing two discovery-stage bispecific programmes — TALA-307 and TALA-711 — in additional immunology indications, though specific targets and disease areas for these assets have not yet been disclosed. The three-programme structure suggests the platform is intended to generate multiple shots across the I&I landscape rather than remain a single-asset vehicle. How quickly those discovery programmes advance toward the clinic will depend in part on capital deployment from the $285 million in anticipated transaction proceeds.
Talawar is a pre-clinical-stage, newly public biotech, having launched on Nasdaq via a business combination with JATT II Acquisition Corp in 2026. The transaction is expected to deliver $285 million before costs, supplemented by an oversubscribed $225 million PIPE, giving the company a capital base designed to carry TALA-125 through Phase IIb. The next eighteen months are primarily IND-enabling and regulatory preparation, with the first clinical data expected no earlier than late 2028.
The principal watchpoints for Talawar over the next two years include:
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