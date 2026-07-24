A Nasdaq-listed biotech advancing bispecific antibodies that simultaneously block paired disease drivers in immunology and inflammation, led by preclinical atopic dermatitis asset TALA-125 and backed by $285 million in anticipated proceeds.

Company Overview

A Nasdaq-listed biotech advancing bispecific antibodies that simultaneously block paired disease drivers in immunology and inflammation, led by preclinical atopic dermatitis asset TALA-125 and backed by $285 million in anticipated proceeds. Talawar's central thesis is that targeting two independent pathological axes with a single bispecific molecule can outperform the monospecific biologics that currently dominate the I&I market. The company trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker TLWR and spun out of London-based biotech builder Khanda Therapeutics, making it the first company to emerge from that platform.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Talawar Therapeutics emerged from Khanda Therapeutics, a London, UK-based biotech builder, and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, reflecting a transatlantic operating model. The company's Nasdaq listing and oversubscribed PIPE anchored by US institutional investors positions it firmly within the American biotech capital ecosystem, even as its scientific roots are UK-based.





Founding and History

Talawar is the first spinout from Khanda Therapeutics, a London-based biotech builder. In June 2026, the company entered a definitive business combination agreement with JATT II Acquisition Corp, a transaction that brought it to the Nasdaq Capital Market as a publicly traded entity under the ticker TLWR. The PIPE financing attached to that deal — $225 million, oversubscribed — drew in a notable list of life sciences investors, a signal of early institutional confidence in the bispecific I&I thesis.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Talawar focuses entirely on immunology and inflammation, a therapeutic space dominated by large monospecific biologics such as anti-IL-4/IL-13 and anti-IL-17 agents. Its argument is that chronic I&I diseases like atopic dermatitis are driven by multiple, independent cytokine axes simultaneously, and that hitting just one leaves a meaningful proportion of patients without adequate control. Atopic dermatitis is the lead indication for TALA-125, but the two discovery-stage programmes — TALA-307 and TALA-711 — extend the bispecific strategy into additional immunology indications.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's platform generates bispecific antibodies engineered to neutralize two distinct disease-relevant targets within a single molecule. For TALA-125, that pairing is IL-13 and IL-18 — cytokines that operate through separate signaling pathways but converge to drive atopic dermatitis pathology. The rationale for dual blockade is both mechanistic and commercial: a single agent covering two axes could simplify treatment regimens and, if efficacy data support it, justify differentiation in a field crowded with established monospecific competitors. Whether that differentiation holds up in controlled trials is the core question the Phase IIb readout in the second half of 2028 will need to answer.





Key Pipeline and Programs

TALA-125 is Talawar's lead asset — a bispecific antibody targeting IL-13 and IL-18 for atopic dermatitis. It is currently in the preclinical stage, with an IND-enabling timeline that points to a clinic entry in Q1 2027. A Phase IIb proof-of-concept data readout is anticipated in the second half of 2028, making that the pivotal near-term value inflection for the company. The choice of IL-13 and IL-18 as a pairing is strategically pointed: IL-13 blockade is already clinically validated in atopic dermatitis (dupilumab targets the IL-4/IL-13 axis), while IL-18 represents a less-exploited but biologically credible target in type 2 inflammation. TALA-307 and TALA-711 are both in discovery-stage development, targeting additional immunology indications with the same bispecific antibody modality. Specific targets and indications for these two programmes are not yet disclosed.





Recent Developments

In June 2026, Talawar and JATT II Acquisition Corp announced a definitive business combination agreement, taking the company public on Nasdaq as TLWR. Concurrent with that deal, Talawar closed an oversubscribed $225 million PIPE, with the combined transaction expected to deliver $285 million to the company before costs and subject to redemptions. On 20 July 2026, Talawar announced the appointment of Steve Migausky as chief legal and administrative officer, adding senior legal and operational leadership as the company scales toward its first clinical trial.





Key Personnel

Steve Migausky serves as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, appointed in July 2026 to build out the company's legal and administrative infrastructure ahead of its first IND filing. Talawar's broader leadership team has not been further detailed in available sources at this stage.





Strategic Partnerships

Talawar's most significant structural relationship is with Khanda Therapeutics, the London-based biotech builder from which it spun out and which provided the scientific and operational foundation for the company's launch.





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