A clinical-stage Israeli biotech advancing steroid-free therapies for ocular diseases, with a lead program in Phase III development and a $45 million US IPO underway as of mid-2026.

Company Overview

A clinical-stage Israeli biotech advancing steroid-free therapies for ocular diseases, with a lead program in Phase III development and a $45 million US IPO underway as of mid-2026. Tarsier Pharma is focused on addressing the unmet need for safer, longer-term treatment options in ophthalmology, where chronic corticosteroid use carries well-documented risks including elevated intraocular pressure and cataract formation. The company's steroid-free positioning distinguishes it in a therapeutic space still dominated by corticosteroid-based standards of care.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Tarsier Pharma is headquartered in Israel and is pursuing a US public listing, reflecting an intent to access North American capital markets and, likely, the US commercial infrastructure for ophthalmic drugs.





Founding and History

Tarsier Pharma was founded as an Israel-based biotech focused on ocular inflammation and disease. The company has advanced at least one program to Phase III clinical stage, a significant milestone for an emerging Israeli ophthalmology specialist. In May 2026, the company announced terms for a US IPO, planning to offer 5 million shares at $8 to $10 per share to raise approximately $45 million.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Tarsier Pharma is concentrated on ocular disease, with a particular emphasis on inflammatory and chronic conditions of the eye where steroid-free alternatives represent a meaningful clinical advance. Prolonged corticosteroid use in ophthalmology is associated with serious adverse effects, creating a durable unmet need for non-steroidal agents that can be used safely over extended periods. The company's pipeline is designed to fill this gap, targeting patients who are inadequately served or harmed by current steroid-dependent regimens.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Tarsier Pharma's platform is built around the development of non-steroidal therapeutic candidates for the eye, seeking to modulate ocular inflammatory pathways without the side-effect burden associated with corticosteroids. The company's approach targets the underlying biology of ocular disease while avoiding the intraocular pressure elevation and lens opacity risks inherent to steroid use. While the precise molecular targets and modalities of all pipeline assets are not detailed in currently available disclosures, the company's Phase III advancement signals robust preclinical and early clinical validation of its approach.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Tarsier Pharma's lead program has reached Phase III clinical development, making it the most advanced asset in the company's portfolio and the primary driver of its IPO-stage valuation. The program targets an ocular indication in which current steroid-based therapies represent the standard of care, positioning Tarsier's candidate as a potentially safer and comparable-efficacy alternative. A Phase III designation indicates that the asset has cleared earlier safety and dose-finding hurdles and is now being evaluated for efficacy and safety at the scale required for regulatory submission. Additional pipeline details, including specific indication, trial registration identifiers, and secondary assets, are expected to be disclosed in full as part of the IPO prospectus filing process. The company's focus on steroid-free ocular medicine suggests that further programs addressing related inflammatory eye conditions may be in earlier development stages.





Recent Developments

In May 2026, Tarsier Pharma announced the terms for its US initial public offering, planning to raise $45 million through the sale of 5 million shares priced between $8 and $10 per share. The IPO represents the company's most significant financing milestone to date and will provide capital to advance its Phase III program toward a potential regulatory submission. The move to US public markets is consistent with the broader trend of Israeli biotechs seeking NASDAQ listings to access deeper pools of life sciences investment capital.





Key Personnel

Tarsier Pharma's executive team details are expected to be fully disclosed as part of the company's IPO registration documents. Leadership credentials and organizational structure will be outlined in the prospectus filed with US securities regulators in connection with the $45 million offering announced in May 2026.





Strategic Partnerships

No formal partnership or licensing agreements have been publicly disclosed by Tarsier Pharma ahead of its IPO filing. The company appears to be advancing its Phase III program independently, with the IPO proceeds intended to fund ongoing clinical development through key data readouts.





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