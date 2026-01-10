A privately held biotechnology company based in Basel, Switzerland. The company is building a research and early development operation focused on regenerative immune therapeutics, with the stated aim of progressing programs toward clinical development.

Founding and History

TECregen was founded in 2023. On January 8, 2026, the company announced completion of a CHF 10 million seed financing and the appointment of Bo Rode Hansen as chairman of the board.

Therapy Areas and Focus

TECregen is developing therapies intended to restore or rebuild immune competence in settings where thymus function is impaired. The company positions its work across immune decline associated with aging and across medically induced immune suppression, including recovery following transplantation or cytotoxic therapies. It also frames applications in oncology and inflammatory disease through immune reconstitution and T-cell restoration.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

TECregen’s approach centers on thymus regeneration via engineered thymopoietic biologics designed to act on thymic epithelial cells and support renewed T-cell output. The company describes its platform as combining ligand engineering, tissue targeting, and functional screening to generate functionally selective biologics intended to avoid systemic toxicities historically associated with growth factor-based approaches.

Key Personnel

Klaas P. Zuideveld serves as chief executive officer. The founding team includes Georg Holländer (founder and advisor), Filippo Oliveri (founder and head of operations), and Ignacio Moraga (founder and chief scientific officer). Bo Rode Hansen serves as chairman of the board.

Strategic Partnerships

TECregen’s seed round announced in January 2026 was led by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, with participation from LifeSpan Vision Ventures, CARMA FUND, EOS BioInnovation, High-Tech Gründerfonds, the JFG Life Sciences Foundation of the University of Basel, and Zurich Cantonal Bank. The company also cites an institutional relationship with the University of Oxford among its partners.





