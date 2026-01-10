TECregen was founded in 2023. On January 8, 2026, the company announced completion of a CHF 10 million seed financing and the appointment of Bo Rode Hansen as chairman of the board.
TECregen is developing therapies intended to restore or rebuild immune competence in settings where thymus function is impaired. The company positions its work across immune decline associated with aging and across medically induced immune suppression, including recovery following transplantation or cytotoxic therapies. It also frames applications in oncology and inflammatory disease through immune reconstitution and T-cell restoration.
TECregen’s approach centers on thymus regeneration via engineered thymopoietic biologics designed to act on thymic epithelial cells and support renewed T-cell output. The company describes its platform as combining ligand engineering, tissue targeting, and functional screening to generate functionally selective biologics intended to avoid systemic toxicities historically associated with growth factor-based approaches.
Klaas P. Zuideveld serves as chief executive officer. The founding team includes Georg Holländer (founder and advisor), Filippo Oliveri (founder and head of operations), and Ignacio Moraga (founder and chief scientific officer). Bo Rode Hansen serves as chairman of the board.
TECregen’s seed round announced in January 2026 was led by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, with participation from LifeSpan Vision Ventures, CARMA FUND, EOS BioInnovation, High-Tech Gründerfonds, the JFG Life Sciences Foundation of the University of Basel, and Zurich Cantonal Bank. The company also cites an institutional relationship with the University of Oxford among its partners.
The company targets conditions associated with impaired T-cell responses linked to thymus dysfunction, including immune decline associated with aging and immune compromise following medical interventions such as transplantation or cytotoxic therapies.
TECregen describes a pipeline of thymopoietic biologics for thymus regeneration. Specific asset names and clinical-stage programs have not been a central feature of the company’s public disclosures to date.
TECregen has not reported human clinical data in its public communications as of January 2026. Public updates emphasize platform rationale and development objectives.
Near-term milestones are centered on advancing its thymopoietic biologics toward clinical entry, including completion of preclinical development work and preparation for regulatory submissions.
TECregen’s leadership includes executives and founders with backgrounds in immunology, protein engineering, and biotech company building. The company appointed Bo Rode Hansen as board chair in January 2026 following its seed financing.
