A precision medicine company using artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze clinical and molecular data for personalized cancer care and therapeutic development.

Company Overview

A precision medicine company using artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze clinical and molecular data for personalized cancer care and therapeutic development. Tempus operates one of the world's largest libraries of clinical and molecular data, applying AI to improve cancer diagnosis, treatment selection, and drug development. The company serves oncologists, researchers, and pharmaceutical companies through its integrated platform of genomic sequencing, clinical decision support, and real-world evidence generation.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Tempus is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional operations across the United States. The company operates CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories and maintains a network of clinical partnerships with major cancer centers nationwide. Its platform serves healthcare providers and pharmaceutical partners primarily in the US market.





Founding and History

Founded in 2015 by Eric Lefkofsky, Tempus completed its initial public offering on NASDAQ in June 2024, raising $411 million. The company has grown through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, building its data platform and expanding its AI capabilities. Lefkofsky previously co-founded Groupon and has focused Tempus on applying technology to healthcare challenges.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Tempus primarily focuses on oncology, providing genomic testing and AI-driven insights for cancer treatment decisions. The company has expanded into cardiology, neuropsychiatry, and infectious diseases, applying its data platform approach to additional therapeutic areas. Its oncology focus addresses the need for personalized treatment selection based on tumor genomics and patient-specific factors.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's core platform combines next-generation sequencing, clinical data aggregation, and machine learning algorithms to generate actionable insights. Tempus maintains one of the largest clinical and molecular databases in oncology, with over 7.5 million de-identified patient records. The platform integrates genomic testing results with clinical outcomes data to support treatment decisions and identify patients for clinical trials.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Tempus does not operate a traditional drug pipeline but instead provides genomic testing services including Tempus xT, xF, and xG assays for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company's AI algorithms analyze molecular data to predict treatment responses and identify biomarkers. Key offerings include companion diagnostics development, real-world evidence studies for pharmaceutical partners, and clinical trial matching services for patients and investigators.





Key Personnel

Eric Lefkofsky serves as Chief Executive Officer and founded the company in 2015 after previous experience building technology companies including Groupon. Ryan Fukushima serves as Chief Operating Officer, bringing healthcare and technology leadership experience to the platform's operational expansion.





Strategic Partnerships

Tempus maintains partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies for biomarker discovery, companion diagnostics development, and real-world evidence generation. The company collaborates with leading cancer centers and health systems to expand data collection and clinical implementation. Strategic alliances focus on integrating Tempus' platform into clinical workflows and supporting drug development programs through its data insights.





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