A UK-based biotechnology company developing AI-driven molecular glue therapeutics. Ternary Therapeutics focuses on computational design of small molecules that induce protein–protein interactions to modulate or degrade disease-causing proteins.

Company Overview

Ternary Therapeutics is a technology-driven biotech company building a platform for the discovery of molecular glue therapeutics. Its approach combines artificial intelligence, structural biology and molecular dynamics to systematically design compounds that can target proteins traditionally considered “undruggable.”

Molecular glues function by inducing or stabilizing interactions between proteins, enabling selective degradation or modulation of disease-relevant targets. The company’s strategy is to replace the historically serendipitous discovery of such molecules with a structured, computationally driven design process.

The company operates as an early-stage biotech platform, integrating drug discovery capabilities with AI-based prediction systems to accelerate identification of viable therapeutic candidates.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Ternary Therapeutics is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with additional laboratory operations at the Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst.

The company operates with a research footprint centered in the UK and collaborates with investors and potential pharmaceutical partners to advance its platform.





Founding and History

Ternary Therapeutics was founded in 2024 and is a venture-backed startup focused on next-generation drug discovery technologies.

The company was established by scientists with backgrounds in AI-driven drug discovery and targeted protein degradation. Its leadership includes experienced drug developers with prior involvement in advancing clinical candidates across multiple therapeutic areas.

The company has raised early-stage venture funding from investors including Pace Ventures, I&I Biotech Fund and the UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Ternary Therapeutics applies its platform across multiple disease areas, with a stated emphasis on expanding molecular glue therapeutics beyond oncology.

Key areas of focus include:

immunology and inflammatory diseases

fibrotic diseases

additional indications involving previously undruggable protein targets

The company’s strategy is to target disease mechanisms that cannot be addressed with conventional small molecules or biologics.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform is centered on AI-driven discovery of molecular glue therapeutics.

Key components include:

computational identification of ternary complex “hot spots” on protein surfaces

AI models for predicting protein–protein interaction compatibility

molecular dynamics simulations to evaluate complex stability

virtual screening systems optimized for molecular glue discovery

Internal tools include multiple proprietary systems designed to support different stages of discovery, including target assessment, binding prediction and compound optimization.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Molecular glue therapeutics pipeline

Modality: small-molecule molecular glue degraders and activators

Indication focus: immunology and other diseases involving difficult-to-target proteins

Status: discovery and early development

Mechanism: induction of protein–protein interactions leading to degradation or functional modulation of disease targets

The company’s pipeline consists of multiple programs at early stages, with an emphasis on generating novel compounds against previously inaccessible targets.





Key Personnel

Chris Tame, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

The team includes specialists in computational chemistry, structural biology, medicinal chemistry and AI-driven drug discovery, with prior experience in major pharmaceutical and biotech organizations.





Strategic Partnerships

Ternary Therapeutics operates with a partnership-oriented model typical of early-stage platform companies.

Key elements include:

venture investors including Pace Ventures and I&I Biotech Fund

potential collaborations with pharmaceutical companies for downstream development

research partnerships leveraging UK biotech infrastructure such as the Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst

These relationships support platform development and future clinical translation.





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