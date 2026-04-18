A pharmaceutical company, based in San Francisco, CA, focused on developing oncology and rare diseases therapeutics targeting significant areas of unmet medical need.

Company Overview

Terremoto Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company, headquartered in San Francisco, CA, focused on developing therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company leverages its technology platform across multiple therapeutic applications. Platform companies offer the potential for pipeline breadth, but must demonstrate that the underlying technology can deliver clinical results across diverse disease settings. Its lead programme, AKT1, is in active development. Founded in 2021, the company has progressed rapidly through its early development.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Terremoto Biosciences is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.





Founding and History

Terremoto Biosciences was founded in 2021. Since its establishment, the company has built capabilities in oncology and advanced its therapeutic programmes. The company has secured $108 million (Series C) in funding to support its development activities.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Terremoto Biosciences' therapeutic portfolio is centered on oncology and rare diseases, an area with significant unmet medical need and active industry investment. The therapeutic strategy employs inhibitor mechanisms to address these targets.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Terremoto Biosciences employs a proprietary technology platform to support its therapeutic development programmes. The company's scientific approach is designed to address its target diseases through differentiated mechanisms of action. The choice of therapeutic modality influences target accessibility, manufacturing complexity, and competitive positioning.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Terremoto Biosciences' most advanced programme is AKT1, currently in active development. AKT1 represents a near-term value driver for Terremoto Biosciences, and its progression through development is a key indicator of the company's broader platform potential and ability to attract investment.





Key Personnel

Terremoto Biosciences is led by an experienced management team with expertise in drug development, regulatory affairs, and pharmaceutical operations. The quality and depth of a company's leadership is a key factor in its ability to navigate the challenges of therapeutic development, from preclinical research through to regulatory approval and commercialisation. Investors and partners typically evaluate the management team's track record as a leading indicator of execution capability.





Strategic Partnerships

Terremoto Biosciences has secured $108 million (Series C) in funding to support its development activities. The ability to attract quality partners and investors is an important indicator of Terremoto Biosciences' technology and pipeline value.





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