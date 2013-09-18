Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

The company is engaged in developing its product candidate, eravacycline, which is a fully synthetic tetracycline derivative, as a spectrum intravenous (IV), and an oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. TP-271 is a fully synthetic broad-spectrum preclinical compound that the company developed for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens. The company created TP-271 using its chemistry technology. In its development program for TP-271, the company has conducted a number of in vitro, toxicology and animal studies to evaluate the efficacy of TP-271 against biothreat pathogens.