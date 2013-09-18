Sunday 24 November 2024

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company uses its chemistry technology to create novel antibiotics for serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections.

The company is engaged in developing its product candidate, eravacycline, which is a fully synthetic tetracycline derivative, as a spectrum intravenous (IV), and an oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. TP-271 is a fully synthetic broad-spectrum preclinical compound that the company developed for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens. The company created TP-271 using its chemistry technology. In its development program for TP-271, the company has conducted a number of in vitro, toxicology and animal studies to evaluate the efficacy of TP-271 against biothreat pathogens.

AcelRx Pharma buy of Tetraphase scotched, as Melinta wins bidding war
4 June 2020
AcelRx's bill for buying Tetraphase comes to $44.5 million
27 May 2020
AcelRx in deal to buy Tetraphase
16 March 2020
FDA grants marketing approval for Xerava
29 August 2018
