The French-headquartered company has a portfolio of medicines that cover contraception, fertility, menopause and osteoporosis.

Theramex was initially founded in 1970, only to be absorbed first by Merck KGaA in 1999 and then by Teva in 2011. It was relaunched by CVC Capital in 2018.

In June 2018, it was announced that Alvogen had reached a deal to commercialize Theramex's portfolio.