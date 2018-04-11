Sunday 24 November 2024

TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD is a pharmaceutical company focused on producing generic prescriptions and over-the-counter products for women.

They are pursuing the development and commercialization of three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of, and reduce the health risks resulting from, menopause-related hormone deficiencies.

These development candidates have received Investigational New Drug acceptance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

