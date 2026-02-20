Theriva Biologics

A clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing systemically delivered oncolytic viruses designed to penetrate solid-tumor defenses and amplify the impact of standard cancer treatments.

Company Overview

Theriva Bio develops therapeutic candidates that target biological barriers to effective treatment. In oncology, the company’s core thesis is that solid tumors protect themselves through physical stroma and immune-suppressive microenvironments that limit drug access and blunt immune responses. Its lead program is designed to replicate selectively within tumors, disrupt stromal shielding and create a setting where chemotherapy and immuno-oncology approaches may work better.

Beyond oncology, Theriva retains enzyme-based programs intended to reduce gastrointestinal harm from commonly used therapies, with a focus on preventing downstream complications driven by microbiome disruption and intestinal injury.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Theriva Bio is based in Rockville, Maryland, and operates with a footprint typical of a small, development-stage biotech: a US corporate base, an EU presence tied to clinical and regulatory activity, and clinical execution through external trial networks in specialty oncology centers.





Founding and History

Theriva’s current identity reflects a repositioning from its earlier corporate form as Synthetic Biologics. The company rebranded to align more explicitly with its immuno-oncology direction and oncolytic virus platform strategy. Its oncology programs stem from work associated with adenovirus engineering and systemic delivery concepts intended to expand the reach of oncolytic virotherapy beyond intratumoral administration.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Theriva’s focus areas are:

oncology, centered on hard-to-treat solid tumors where stromal barriers and immune suppression are clinically relevant

supportive and GI-protective programs intended to reduce treatment-related microbiome damage and intestinal injury in high-risk settings





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Theriva’s lead platform is oncolytic adenovirus therapy designed for intravenous administration and tumor-selective replication.

Key elements of the approach include:

systemic delivery intended to reach metastatic disease sites

tumor selectivity to concentrate viral replication within malignant tissue

stromal degradation as a mechanism to improve penetration and reshape the tumor microenvironment

combination positioning, most prominently with standard chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer

Non-oncology assets are enzyme-based oral approaches designed to act locally in the GI tract to reduce collateral damage from systemic therapies.





Key Personnel

Steven Shallcross, chief executive officer, chief financial officer and director

Jeffrey J. Kraws, chairman

Manel Cascallo, senior leadership role supporting EU operations

Ramon Alemany, scientific originator associated with the company’s adenovirus technology base





Strategic Partnerships

Theriva’s operating model is designed to support partnering at pivotal decision points, particularly in oncology where late-stage trials and commercialization require scale. In practice, its partnership logic is typically based on:

co-development and funding support for registrational programs

regional commercialization structures in specialist oncology markets

manufacturing and supply collaboration where viral-vector scale-up is a gating factor





