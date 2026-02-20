Theriva Biologics

Theriva Bio develops therapeutic candidates that target biological barriers to effective treatment. In oncology, the company’s core thesis is that solid tumors protect themselves through physical stroma and immune-suppressive microenvironments that limit drug access and blunt immune responses. Its lead program is designed to replicate selectively within tumors, disrupt stromal shielding and create a setting where chemotherapy and immuno-oncology approaches may work better.
Beyond oncology, Theriva retains enzyme-based programs intended to reduce gastrointestinal harm from commonly used therapies, with a focus on preventing downstream complications driven by microbiome disruption and intestinal injury.
Theriva Bio is based in Rockville, Maryland, and operates with a footprint typical of a small, development-stage biotech: a US corporate base, an EU presence tied to clinical and regulatory activity, and clinical execution through external trial networks in specialty oncology centers.
Theriva’s current identity reflects a repositioning from its earlier corporate form as Synthetic Biologics. The company rebranded to align more explicitly with its immuno-oncology direction and oncolytic virus platform strategy. Its oncology programs stem from work associated with adenovirus engineering and systemic delivery concepts intended to expand the reach of oncolytic virotherapy beyond intratumoral administration.
Theriva’s focus areas are:
Theriva’s lead platform is oncolytic adenovirus therapy designed for intravenous administration and tumor-selective replication.
Key elements of the approach include:
Non-oncology assets are enzyme-based oral approaches designed to act locally in the GI tract to reduce collateral damage from systemic therapies.
Theriva’s operating model is designed to support partnering at pivotal decision points, particularly in oncology where late-stage trials and commercialization require scale. In practice, its partnership logic is typically based on:
Theriva Bio is a clinical-stage company focused on oncolytic virus immuno-oncology, with an emphasis on systemic delivery and tumor microenvironment disruption. Its lead priority is demonstrating that an intravenously administered oncolytic adenovirus can generate clinically meaningful benefit in solid tumors when combined with standard therapy.
The lead program is VCN-01, a tumor-selective oncolytic adenovirus designed to replicate within tumor cells and degrade stromal barriers that can limit drug penetration and immune activity. The program is positioned for combination use, particularly with chemotherapy, in indications where stromal protection is a major feature of disease biology.
Theriva’s primary near-term focus is metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company also references additional oncology opportunities where systemic oncolytic virotherapy and stromal disruption could be relevant, while maintaining select GI-protective programs outside oncology.
Theriva’s disclosed pipeline typically includes:
The central considerations are whether systemic administration can reliably deliver sufficient tumor exposure, whether stromal disruption translates into better outcomes in combination regimens, and whether the safety profile supports repeated dosing. The practical bar for differentiation is clear benefit over chemotherapy alone in a setting where incremental gains are clinically meaningful.
Clinical progression typically follows Phase I safety and dosing confirmation, Phase II signal and regimen definition, and Phase III confirmation in a well-controlled, multinational trial structure.
Theriva’s positioning emphasizes intravenous delivery for metastatic reach and a mechanistic focus on stromal degradation as an enabling step for combination benefit. Differentiation is less about “virus versus no virus” and more about whether the platform can reproducibly open the tumor environment to standard therapies in a way that is measurable, scalable and clinically durable.
The most decision-relevant milestones are execution-driven:
