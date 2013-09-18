The company seeks to help scientists to accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity.
The group has four premier brands, Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services.
As a whole, Thermo Fisher Scientific has annual revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally.
