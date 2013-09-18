Sunday 24 November 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific

An American biotechnology product development company.

The company seeks to help scientists to accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity.

The group has four premier brands, Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services.

As a whole, Thermo Fisher Scientific has annual revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally.

Moderna expands collaborations on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing
2 June 2021
January 2021 pharmaceutical M&A round-up
5 February 2021
Thermo Fisher acquires viral vector manufacturing business
15 January 2021
Qiagen shareholders vote down Thermo Fisher takeover attempt
14 August 2020
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


