A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision drug conjugates designed to expand the range of targets addressable with antibody-based therapeutics. The company’s lead focus is oncology, with programs aimed at delivering potent payloads selectively to tumor cells.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Third Arc Bio is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with development operations aligned to U.S. clinical trial execution and broader global strategy through external clinical sites.

Founding and History

Third Arc Bio was launched in 2021 by a team with experience in targeted therapy discovery and development. The company has since built its internal discovery platforms and advanced multiple therapeutic candidates toward clinical development, raising private financing to support internal pipeline progression.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Third Arc Bio is focused on oncology, with a priority on hard-to-treat solid tumors. Its development strategy centers on targeted delivery of cytotoxic payloads and immune modulators to tumor cells while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Third Arc Bio develops targeted therapeutic conjugates by combining a tumor-targeting moiety with a potent payload:

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) using proprietary linkers and payload chemistries

Tumor-targeted conjugates with alternative payload modalities designed to expand intracellular and extracellular mechanisms of action

Linker and payload innovation intended to improve stability, therapeutic index and tumor specificity

The company positions this portfolio of targeted conjugates as enabling delivery of potent mechanisms to cells expressing defined antigens.

Strategic Partnerships

Third Arc Bio’s model emphasizes internal discovery and development, with external partnerships focused on clinical execution and chemistry/manufacturing support. The company’s approach to strategic partnerships is program-specific rather than broadly platform-licensing driven.





