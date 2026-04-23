A fully integrated Chinese biotech advancing next-generation biologics across autoimmune diseases, immuno-oncology, and metabolic disorders, with felzartamab as its most advanced global asset. TJ Biopharma has built a seamless value chain spanning discovery, clinical development, GMP manufacturing, and commercial partnerships. With 31 clinical trials on record and a differentiated pipeline of innovative assets, the company operates at the intersection of cutting-edge biology and large-scale Chinese biotech infrastructure.
TJ Biopharma is headquartered in Hangzhou, China, where it operates a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility. The company maintains comprehensive R&D centers in both Shanghai and Beijing, giving it broad scientific reach across China's key biopharma hubs.
TJ Biopharma was established as a fully integrated biotech with ambitions to bridge Chinese drug discovery with global clinical development and commercialization. The company has progressively built out its infrastructure, from early-stage R&D centers to commercial-grade GMP manufacturing in Hangzhou. Its partnership with Biogen on felzartamab, culminating in an $850 million deal announced in April 2026, marks the clearest signal yet of its transition to a globally recognized biotech player.
TJ Biopharma's pipeline spans three core areas: autoimmune diseases, immuno-oncology, and metabolic disorders. The autoimmune franchise is most advanced, anchored by felzartamab, which targets CD38-expressing plasma cells implicated in antibody-mediated diseases. The immuno-oncology and metabolic programs reflect a broader strategic bet on high-unmet-need conditions where biologic intervention can meaningfully alter disease course. This multi-franchise approach is designed to de-risk the pipeline while capturing diverse commercial opportunities across geographies.
TJ Biopharma's technology base is built on monoclonal antibodies and bispecific antibody platforms, with additional capability in next-generation biologic modalities. The company's approach centers on engineering biologics with optimized target selectivity and effector function, particularly relevant in autoimmune settings where precision targeting reduces off-target toxicity. Its fully integrated manufacturing infrastructure in Hangzhou supports rapid translation from discovery to clinical-grade material. This end-to-end capability is increasingly rare among Chinese biotechs and represents a structural competitive advantage.
Felzartamab is TJ Biopharma's lead asset — an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody with broad potential across antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases. Originally developed within TJ's pipeline, felzartamab has entered Biogen-sponsored Phase III multi-regional clinical trials, reflecting its advanced global development status. The asset targets CD38, a surface antigen highly expressed on long-lived plasma cells that drive pathogenic autoantibody production in conditions such as IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune disorders. Biogen has secured worldwide development and commercialization rights to felzartamab outside Greater China as part of the April 2026 agreement, while TJ retains commercialization rights within Greater China. Beyond felzartamab, TJ Biopharma maintains a broader pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical assets in immuno-oncology and metabolic disease, with bispecific antibody programs among the disclosed modalities. The full scope of these programs across Phase I and Phase II investigations reflects the company's intent to build a multi-asset portfolio rather than depend on a single commercial outcome.
In April 2026, Biogen and TJ Biopharma announced an $850 million biobucks agreement under which Biogen gains worldwide development and commercialization rights to felzartamab, with TJ retaining Greater China rights. TJ Biopharma also joined a Biogen-sponsored Phase III multi-regional clinical trial for felzartamab, marking a significant milestone in the asset's global registration pathway. The company has continued to expand its partnership network, which now includes Jumpcan, CSPC, and Sanofi alongside the Biogen relationship.
Specific executive names were not detailed in available public sources at time of publication. TJ Biopharma's leadership team has overseen the construction of a fully integrated biotech platform and the negotiation of high-value licensing agreements with global partners including Biogen and Sanofi, indicating experienced commercial and scientific leadership at the senior level.
Biogen's $850 million biobucks deal for worldwide felzartamab rights outside Greater China is TJ Biopharma's most significant partnership to date, announced April 2026. The company has also established development and commercialization agreements with Sanofi, CSPC Pharmaceutical, and Jumpcan, building a diversified network across both domestic Chinese players and global innovators. These partnerships provide TJ with capital, co-development resources, and commercial infrastructure to advance its pipeline across multiple geographies simultaneously.
The April 2026 agreement, valued at up to $850 million in milestone payments, grants Biogen worldwide development and commercialization rights to felzartamab outside Greater China. This structure allows TJ Biopharma to retain full commercial upside in its home market while leveraging Biogen's global regulatory and commercial infrastructure. It signals TJ's evolution from a domestic Chinese biotech into a credible originator of globally partnered assets.
CD38 is a cell-surface glycoprotein highly expressed on long-lived plasma cells, which are the primary source of pathogenic autoantibodies in diseases such as IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and membranous nephropathy. Depleting CD38-positive plasma cells can substantially reduce autoantibody titers without the broad immunosuppression associated with conventional therapies. Felzartamab's mechanism therefore addresses a root driver of antibody-mediated autoimmune disease rather than merely suppressing downstream inflammation.
TJ Biopharma's fully integrated value chain — spanning discovery through GMP manufacturing and commercial partnerships — is relatively uncommon among Chinese biotechs, most of which outsource manufacturing or commercialization. Its multi-site R&D footprint across Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Beijing, combined with a portfolio diversified across autoimmune, oncology, and metabolic programs, reduces concentration risk. The ability to originate, develop, and manufacture in-house gives TJ greater control over timelines and cost structures than pure-play discovery organizations.
Felzartamab is an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody designed to deplete pathogenic plasma cells in antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases. The asset has progressed into Biogen-sponsored Phase III multi-regional clinical trials, making it one of TJ Biopharma's most clinically mature programs. The global Phase III development is being carried forward under Biogen's sponsorship following the April 2026 licensing agreement, with TJ's own Greater China trials running in parallel.
Beyond felzartamab in autoimmune disease, TJ Biopharma's pipeline encompasses immuno-oncology and metabolic disorder programs, with bispecific antibody modalities among the disclosed platforms. The company has 31 clinical trials on record, indicating a pipeline of meaningful breadth across Phase I and Phase II investigations. This multi-franchise approach is designed to spread development risk and create multiple commercial opportunities in high-growth therapeutic areas.
TJ Biopharma is at a pivotal late-clinical stage, with its lead asset felzartamab now in Phase III multi-regional trials under Biogen's sponsorship. The company has already established commercial-grade GMP manufacturing in Hangzhou and a network of licensing partnerships with Biogen, Sanofi, CSPC, and Jumpcan, suggesting it is approaching commercial readiness in China. The broader pipeline remains largely in earlier clinical phases, positioning TJ for a multi-wave commercialization timeline.
Key watchpoints for TJ Biopharma include:
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