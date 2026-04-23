A fully integrated Chinese biotech advancing next-generation biologics across autoimmune diseases, immuno-oncology, and metabolic disorders, with felzartamab as its most advanced global asset.

Company Overview

A fully integrated Chinese biotech advancing next-generation biologics across autoimmune diseases, immuno-oncology, and metabolic disorders, with felzartamab as its most advanced global asset. TJ Biopharma has built a seamless value chain spanning discovery, clinical development, GMP manufacturing, and commercial partnerships. With 31 clinical trials on record and a differentiated pipeline of innovative assets, the company operates at the intersection of cutting-edge biology and large-scale Chinese biotech infrastructure.





Headquarters and Global Presence

TJ Biopharma is headquartered in Hangzhou, China, where it operates a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility. The company maintains comprehensive R&D centers in both Shanghai and Beijing, giving it broad scientific reach across China's key biopharma hubs.





Founding and History

TJ Biopharma was established as a fully integrated biotech with ambitions to bridge Chinese drug discovery with global clinical development and commercialization. The company has progressively built out its infrastructure, from early-stage R&D centers to commercial-grade GMP manufacturing in Hangzhou. Its partnership with Biogen on felzartamab, culminating in an $850 million deal announced in April 2026, marks the clearest signal yet of its transition to a globally recognized biotech player.





Therapy Areas and Focus

TJ Biopharma's pipeline spans three core areas: autoimmune diseases, immuno-oncology, and metabolic disorders. The autoimmune franchise is most advanced, anchored by felzartamab, which targets CD38-expressing plasma cells implicated in antibody-mediated diseases. The immuno-oncology and metabolic programs reflect a broader strategic bet on high-unmet-need conditions where biologic intervention can meaningfully alter disease course. This multi-franchise approach is designed to de-risk the pipeline while capturing diverse commercial opportunities across geographies.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

TJ Biopharma's technology base is built on monoclonal antibodies and bispecific antibody platforms, with additional capability in next-generation biologic modalities. The company's approach centers on engineering biologics with optimized target selectivity and effector function, particularly relevant in autoimmune settings where precision targeting reduces off-target toxicity. Its fully integrated manufacturing infrastructure in Hangzhou supports rapid translation from discovery to clinical-grade material. This end-to-end capability is increasingly rare among Chinese biotechs and represents a structural competitive advantage.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Felzartamab is TJ Biopharma's lead asset — an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody with broad potential across antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases. Originally developed within TJ's pipeline, felzartamab has entered Biogen-sponsored Phase III multi-regional clinical trials, reflecting its advanced global development status. The asset targets CD38, a surface antigen highly expressed on long-lived plasma cells that drive pathogenic autoantibody production in conditions such as IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune disorders. Biogen has secured worldwide development and commercialization rights to felzartamab outside Greater China as part of the April 2026 agreement, while TJ retains commercialization rights within Greater China. Beyond felzartamab, TJ Biopharma maintains a broader pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical assets in immuno-oncology and metabolic disease, with bispecific antibody programs among the disclosed modalities. The full scope of these programs across Phase I and Phase II investigations reflects the company's intent to build a multi-asset portfolio rather than depend on a single commercial outcome.





Recent Developments

In April 2026, Biogen and TJ Biopharma announced an $850 million biobucks agreement under which Biogen gains worldwide development and commercialization rights to felzartamab, with TJ retaining Greater China rights. TJ Biopharma also joined a Biogen-sponsored Phase III multi-regional clinical trial for felzartamab, marking a significant milestone in the asset's global registration pathway. The company has continued to expand its partnership network, which now includes Jumpcan, CSPC, and Sanofi alongside the Biogen relationship.





Key Personnel

Specific executive names were not detailed in available public sources at time of publication. TJ Biopharma's leadership team has overseen the construction of a fully integrated biotech platform and the negotiation of high-value licensing agreements with global partners including Biogen and Sanofi, indicating experienced commercial and scientific leadership at the senior level.





Strategic Partnerships

Biogen's $850 million biobucks deal for worldwide felzartamab rights outside Greater China is TJ Biopharma's most significant partnership to date, announced April 2026. The company has also established development and commercialization agreements with Sanofi, CSPC Pharmaceutical, and Jumpcan, building a diversified network across both domestic Chinese players and global innovators. These partnerships provide TJ with capital, co-development resources, and commercial infrastructure to advance its pipeline across multiple geographies simultaneously.





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