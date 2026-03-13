A privately held biotechnology company developing personalized cellular therapies designed to induce immune tolerance in transplant recipients and patients with autoimmune diseases. TolerogenixX focuses on modulating the immune system to prevent organ rejection while reducing reliance on long-term immunosuppressive drugs.

Company Overview

TolerogenixX is a biopharmaceutical company developing cell-based therapies intended to establish donor-specific immune tolerance. Its approach aims to address a major limitation in organ transplantation: the need for lifelong immunosuppressive medication, which can cause serious side effects and increased infection risk.

The company’s technology is designed to retrain the immune system to accept transplanted organs without triggering destructive immune responses. By inducing targeted immune tolerance, the therapy seeks to maintain graft survival while minimizing the toxicity associated with conventional immunosuppression.

TolerogenixX’s platform also has potential applications in autoimmune diseases, where inappropriate immune activation causes tissue damage.





Headquarters and Global Presence

TolerogenixX is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

The company collaborates with academic research centers and clinical institutions involved in transplantation medicine, including investigators associated with Heidelberg University Hospital.





Founding and History

The company was founded in 2016 and emerged from academic research in transplantation immunology conducted in Germany.

Its technology is based on research into immune-modulating cell therapies that can induce tolerance toward transplanted organs. Early development included investigator-initiated clinical trials exploring donor-derived cell therapies for kidney transplantation.

The company has raised venture financing from investors including High-Tech Gründerfonds and other life-science investors, supporting clinical development of its tolerance-inducing cell therapy platform.





Therapy Areas and Focus

TolerogenixX develops therapies targeting diseases and medical conditions involving pathological immune responses.

Key areas of focus include:

organ transplantation, particularly kidney transplantation

autoimmune diseases including systemic lupus erythematosus

immune-mediated disorders where long-term immunosuppression is required

The company’s primary clinical development efforts currently focus on transplant medicine.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s technology centers on modified immune cell therapies designed to modulate immune responses.

Key technological elements include:

donor-derived modified immune cells (MICs) designed to induce tolerance

personalized cell therapies generated from donor immune cells

immune-modulating treatments targeting regulatory B-cell pathways

In this approach, immune cells obtained from the transplant donor are modified and administered to the recipient prior to transplantation. The therapy is intended to promote donor-specific immune tolerance while preserving the broader immune response to pathogens.





Key Pipeline and Programs

MIC-Lx

Modality: personalized donor-derived cell therapy

Indication focus: kidney transplantation

Status: Phase IIb clinical development

Mechanism: infusion of modified donor immune cells prior to transplantation to induce donor-specific immune tolerance

MIC platform programs

Modality: immune-modulating cell therapies

Indication focus: autoimmune diseases and transplant medicine

Status: preclinical and early clinical development

The platform is designed to allow development of tolerance-inducing therapies across multiple immune-mediated diseases.\





Key Personnel

Matthias Schaier, chief executive officer

Christian Morath, chief scientific officer

The leadership team includes clinicians and researchers specializing in transplantation immunology and cell therapy development.





Strategic Partnerships

TolerogenixX collaborates with academic medical centers and clinical research institutions involved in transplant medicine.

Key relationships include:

Heidelberg University Hospital, which has conducted clinical research on the company’s immune-modulating cell therapies

biotechnology investors and early-stage funding organizations supporting development of the platform

These collaborations provide clinical expertise and infrastructure for the company’s transplantation studies.





FAQ Section