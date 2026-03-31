A clinical-stage neuroscience company headquartered in New York City and founded in 2021, Transcend Therapeutics is developing TSND-201, a non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen with FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for post-traumatic stress disorder, and is being acquired by Otsuka Pharmaceutical for up to $1.225 billion.

Company Overview

Transcend Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City, focused on developing rapid-acting treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases. Founded in 2021, the company's mission is to create new medicines for the many patients for whom existing psychiatric therapies have not delivered sufficient benefit. Transcend's lead candidate, TSND-201 (methylone), received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in July 2025, underscoring the significant unmet need in this indication. In March 2026, Japanese pharmaceutical company Otsuka Pharmaceutical announced an agreement to acquire Transcend for up to $1.225 billion.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Transcend Therapeutics is headquartered at 220 Fifth Avenue, New York City, New York, United States. As a clinical-stage company, its operations are principally focused in the United States, where it is conducting Phase 3 clinical trials for TSND-201. Following the planned acquisition by Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Transcend's assets and programmes will be integrated into Otsuka's global neuroscience and psychiatry portfolio, extending their reach internationally.





Founding and History

Transcend Therapeutics was co-founded in 2021 by Blake Mandell, Ben Kelmendi, MD, and Kevin Ryan. The three co-founders identified an opportunity to develop neuroplastogenic compounds — substances that promote neural circuit plasticity — as a novel approach to treating PTSD and other neuropsychiatric conditions. In 2021, the company raised $40 million in a Series A funding round to advance its lead programme. TSND-201, a proprietary formulation of methylone, was selected as the lead candidate based on its rapid onset, durable effects, and non-hallucinogenic mechanism of action. The company's Phase 2 IMPACT-1 study was published in JAMA Psychiatry in February 2026.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Transcend Therapeutics focuses on neuropsychiatric disorders characterised by high unmet need and limited efficacy of existing therapies. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is the lead indication for TSND-201, a condition affecting millions of people globally for whom current pharmacotherapies and psychotherapies often provide inadequate relief. The company is also evaluating TSND-201 in major depressive disorder (MDD) and other central nervous system (CNS) indications. Transcend's neuroplastogen approach is distinct from existing antidepressants and from classic psychedelics, offering a potentially novel treatment paradigm that promotes durable changes in neural circuitry without hallucinogenic effects.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Transcend Therapeutics's scientific approach is centred on the development of neuroplastogens — compounds that promote neuroplasticity and facilitate the formation of new neural connections implicated in emotional learning and resilience. TSND-201 (methylone) acts primarily at monoamine transporters, increasing levels of serotonin, dopamine, and noradrenaline, without activity at the 5-HT2A receptor that mediates hallucinogenic effects. This profile distinguishes it from classic psychedelics such as MDMA and psilocybin. The compound is formulated as a proprietary rapid-acting therapeutic administered in a controlled clinical setting to maximise therapeutic benefit and safety.





Key Pipeline and Programs

TSND-201 (methylone) is Transcend Therapeutics's sole pipeline asset and the company's entire clinical focus. It received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for PTSD in July 2025, following favourable Phase 2 data from the IMPACT-1 study, published in JAMA Psychiatry in February 2026. Following an FDA meeting in September 2025 to align on the Phase 3 design, patient recruitment for the pivotal Phase 3 trial in PTSD is underway in the United States. The Breakthrough Therapy designation is expected to accelerate regulatory interactions and the development timeline. Additional indications including major depressive disorder are being explored.





Key Personnel

Blake Mandell is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Transcend Therapeutics, leading the company's strategic direction and corporate development. Dr Ben Kelmendi, MD, serves as Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor, bringing expertise in translational psychiatry and neuroplasticity to guide the scientific programme. Kevin Ryan, a serial technology and life sciences entrepreneur, serves as Co-Founder and Chairman. Together, the founding team combines entrepreneurial, scientific, and clinical expertise to advance Transcend's mission of developing transformative treatments for neuropsychiatric disease.





Strategic Partnerships

In March 2026, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced a definitive agreement to acquire Transcend Therapeutics for $700 million in upfront consideration paid to shareholders, plus up to $525 million in contingent milestone payments based on future sales of pipeline assets, representing a total potential consideration of $1.225 billion. The acquisition positions Otsuka, a global leader in neuropsychiatric medicine, to add TSND-201 to its portfolio of CNS therapies and leverage its commercial infrastructure to advance the programme through Phase 3 and, if approved, into the market. Prior to the acquisition announcement, Transcend had raised funding including a $40 million Series A round to support its early clinical development work.





FAQ Section