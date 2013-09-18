A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on designing and developing novel immunotherapeutics.

Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The French company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses.

They include TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as TG6002, BT-001 and TG6050, three oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO viral backbone.