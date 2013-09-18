Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on designing and developing novel immunotherapeutics.

Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The French company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses.

They include TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as TG6002, BT-001 and TG6050, three oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO viral backbone.

Latest Transgene News

Transgene and ProBioGen join forces on cancer vaccines
5 November 2024
Transgene cancer vaccine TG4001 trial misses main goal
14 October 2024
Transgene reinforces oncology drive with new CMO and CSO
10 September 2024
Cancer vaccine company appoints new chief business officer
23 January 2024
