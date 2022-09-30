Transpire Bio

Transpire develops multiple inhaled approaches, including metered-dose inhalers, soft-mist inhalers, and dry powder inhalers.

In September 2022, the US company announced an agreement with Sweden’s Recipharm to develop TRB-3 and TRB-4, inhaled medicines for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Prior to this, Transpire had entered into an agreement with Recipharm for the development and commercialization of TRB-1 and TRB-2.