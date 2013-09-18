Sunday 24 November 2024

Tris is a US-based drugmaker with a focus on branded drugs, generics and technology licensing.

Tris is supported by three business units. The branded pharmaceutical business is focused on improving patients’ experiences by offering extended-release formulations for the pediatric market. The generics division develops products that leverage proprietary technologies and R&D capabilities. A host of patented delivery technologies also help transform immediate-release dosage forms into extended-release formulations in liquid and other patient friendly forms with unique attributes.

Latest Tris Pharma News

Innovative nonstimulant drug for ADHD approved in the USA
3 June 2024
Tris Pharma expands ADHD portfolio with acquisition
25 September 2018
'Several approaches' for Vernalis as it backs out of Tris deal
15 June 2018
FDA issues a Complete Response Letter on CCP-08 NDA
7 August 2017
