Saturday 28 February 2026

One To Watch

Turbine

A virtual biology company building interpretable AI simulations of cellular behavior to guide drug discovery and translational decision-making. Turbine positions its Simulated Cell platform as a way to run lab-like experiments in silico, prioritizing the most informative wet-lab work and improving the odds that early findings translate to patients.

Company Overview

Turbine develops software and computational models that virtualize biological experiments at scale. The core output is mechanistic prediction: which targets, combinations, and payload choices are likely to work, in which contexts, and why.

The company’s commercial focus is biopharma R&D, with use cases spanning target discovery, de-risking, combination strategy, and antibody drug conjugate discovery support.


Headquarters and Global Presence

Turbine is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, with an operating footprint that includes London and Cambridge in the UK.

The company works with multinational pharma partners and positions its platform for integration into existing discovery workflows.


Founding and History

Turbine was established by Hungarian founders and built around an early focus on oncology biology and resistance mechanisms. It has since broadened its positioning from oncology-only simulations toward a wider virtual biology scope.

Financing has supported scale-up of the platform and expansion of wet-lab validation capability. A Series A round was followed by a $25 million Series B in February 2026, paired with an expansion into immunology collaborations.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Turbine is a platform company rather than a single-asset developer. Its work has been most visible in oncology, including translational questions and combination strategies.

More recently, the company has explicitly expanded into immunology, training virtual assays on immune-cell behavior using partner datasets.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

Turbine’s core technology is its Simulated Cell and Virtual Lab approach, which uses a lab-in-the-loop model to improve predictions over time.

Current productized offerings include:

  • ADC Payload Selector
  • Target discovery and de-risking workflows

The platform emphasis is on interpretable, mechanistic outputs intended to support practical experimental and clinical decisions.


Key Personnel

  • Szabolcs Nagy, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Founder Director
  • Kristof Szalay, Founder and Chief Technology Officer
  • Daniel Veres, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer
  • Louisa Roberts, Chief Business Officer
  • Noemi Gyergyai, Chief of Staff
  • Mate Zsombok, Chief Financial Officer


Strategic Partnerships

Turbine’s business model is partnership-driven, combining platform access with application to partner pipelines. Named collaborations have included AstraZeneca, with work framed around rationalizing ADC discovery and generating mechanistic insight beyond large-scale empirical screening.

The company has also highlighted broader engagement with large pharma groups and collaborations designed to validate platform outputs through targeted wet-lab experiments.


FAQ Section

Turbine builds virtual copies of biological assays and uses them to simulate treatment responses at scale. The aim is to narrow the experimental search space and focus wet-lab work on the most decision-relevant hypotheses.

Simulated Cell refers to the company’s computational models of cellular signaling and response. Turbine frames these models as interpretable simulations that can generate testable mechanistic hypotheses.

The platform is used to support target selection, biomarker hypotheses, and combination rationale, and to prioritize experiments that would be impractical to run broadly in the lab.

The company’s model depends on iterative feedback. Wet-lab results refine simulations, and updated simulations guide the next round of experiments, creating a cycle aimed at increasing predictive accuracy.

In ADC-focused work, Turbine positions its models to help prioritize payload and combination choices and reduce reliance on large-scale screening by predicting response patterns and mechanisms.

The 2026 Series B was positioned to expand the platform beyond oncology and into immunology, including virtual assays that model immune-cell behavior using partner-generated datasets.

The main watchpoints are reproducible prospective validation, integration into partner workflows, and evidence that simulation-guided choices improve decision quality versus conventional screening and trial-and-error experimentation.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Turbine News

Turbine raises $25m in series B and expands into immunology
26 February 2026
Can AI help biopharma identify the next blockbuster?
2 December 2024
BRIEF—AstraZeneca and Turbine collaborate
6 January 2024
More Turbine news >


Today's issue

External controls: Where FDA fexibility is quietly tightening
Pharmaceutical
External controls: Where FDA fexibility is quietly tightening
28 February 2026
Biotechnology
FDA nod for BioMarin’s Palynziq in adolescents
28 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera’s Agamree wins Spanish reimbursement
27 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Encouraging results for Bayer’s targeted radionuclide therapy 225Ac-PSMA-Trillium in prostate cancer
27 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Avidity-Novartis deal spins out Atrium Therapeutics
27 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
February batch of novel medicines recommended for approval by EMA/CHMP
27 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA grants accelerated approval for Hernexeos
27 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze