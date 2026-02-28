Turbine develops software and computational models that virtualize biological experiments at scale. The core output is mechanistic prediction: which targets, combinations, and payload choices are likely to work, in which contexts, and why.
The company’s commercial focus is biopharma R&D, with use cases spanning target discovery, de-risking, combination strategy, and antibody drug conjugate discovery support.
Turbine is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, with an operating footprint that includes London and Cambridge in the UK.
The company works with multinational pharma partners and positions its platform for integration into existing discovery workflows.
Turbine was established by Hungarian founders and built around an early focus on oncology biology and resistance mechanisms. It has since broadened its positioning from oncology-only simulations toward a wider virtual biology scope.
Financing has supported scale-up of the platform and expansion of wet-lab validation capability. A Series A round was followed by a $25 million Series B in February 2026, paired with an expansion into immunology collaborations.
Turbine is a platform company rather than a single-asset developer. Its work has been most visible in oncology, including translational questions and combination strategies.
More recently, the company has explicitly expanded into immunology, training virtual assays on immune-cell behavior using partner datasets.
Turbine’s core technology is its Simulated Cell and Virtual Lab approach, which uses a lab-in-the-loop model to improve predictions over time.
Current productized offerings include:
The platform emphasis is on interpretable, mechanistic outputs intended to support practical experimental and clinical decisions.
Turbine’s business model is partnership-driven, combining platform access with application to partner pipelines. Named collaborations have included AstraZeneca, with work framed around rationalizing ADC discovery and generating mechanistic insight beyond large-scale empirical screening.
The company has also highlighted broader engagement with large pharma groups and collaborations designed to validate platform outputs through targeted wet-lab experiments.
Turbine builds virtual copies of biological assays and uses them to simulate treatment responses at scale. The aim is to narrow the experimental search space and focus wet-lab work on the most decision-relevant hypotheses.
Simulated Cell refers to the company’s computational models of cellular signaling and response. Turbine frames these models as interpretable simulations that can generate testable mechanistic hypotheses.
The platform is used to support target selection, biomarker hypotheses, and combination rationale, and to prioritize experiments that would be impractical to run broadly in the lab.
The company’s model depends on iterative feedback. Wet-lab results refine simulations, and updated simulations guide the next round of experiments, creating a cycle aimed at increasing predictive accuracy.
In ADC-focused work, Turbine positions its models to help prioritize payload and combination choices and reduce reliance on large-scale screening by predicting response patterns and mechanisms.
The 2026 Series B was positioned to expand the platform beyond oncology and into immunology, including virtual assays that model immune-cell behavior using partner-generated datasets.
The main watchpoints are reproducible prospective validation, integration into partner workflows, and evidence that simulation-guided choices improve decision quality versus conventional screening and trial-and-error experimentation.
