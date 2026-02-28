A virtual biology company building interpretable AI simulations of cellular behavior to guide drug discovery and translational decision-making. Turbine positions its Simulated Cell platform as a way to run lab-like experiments in silico, prioritizing the most informative wet-lab work and improving the odds that early findings translate to patients.

Company Overview

Turbine develops software and computational models that virtualize biological experiments at scale. The core output is mechanistic prediction: which targets, combinations, and payload choices are likely to work, in which contexts, and why.

The company’s commercial focus is biopharma R&D, with use cases spanning target discovery, de-risking, combination strategy, and antibody drug conjugate discovery support.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Turbine is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, with an operating footprint that includes London and Cambridge in the UK.

The company works with multinational pharma partners and positions its platform for integration into existing discovery workflows.





Founding and History

Turbine was established by Hungarian founders and built around an early focus on oncology biology and resistance mechanisms. It has since broadened its positioning from oncology-only simulations toward a wider virtual biology scope.

Financing has supported scale-up of the platform and expansion of wet-lab validation capability. A Series A round was followed by a $25 million Series B in February 2026, paired with an expansion into immunology collaborations.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Turbine is a platform company rather than a single-asset developer. Its work has been most visible in oncology, including translational questions and combination strategies.

More recently, the company has explicitly expanded into immunology, training virtual assays on immune-cell behavior using partner datasets.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Turbine’s core technology is its Simulated Cell and Virtual Lab approach, which uses a lab-in-the-loop model to improve predictions over time.

Current productized offerings include:

ADC Payload Selector

Target discovery and de-risking workflows

The platform emphasis is on interpretable, mechanistic outputs intended to support practical experimental and clinical decisions.





Key Personnel

Szabolcs Nagy, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Founder Director

Kristof Szalay, Founder and Chief Technology Officer

Daniel Veres, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer

Louisa Roberts, Chief Business Officer

Noemi Gyergyai, Chief of Staff

Mate Zsombok, Chief Financial Officer





Strategic Partnerships

Turbine’s business model is partnership-driven, combining platform access with application to partner pipelines. Named collaborations have included AstraZeneca, with work framed around rationalizing ADC discovery and generating mechanistic insight beyond large-scale empirical screening.

The company has also highlighted broader engagement with large pharma groups and collaborations designed to validate platform outputs through targeted wet-lab experiments.





