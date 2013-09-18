Sunday 24 November 2024

A biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases.

Founded in 2010, the company has rapidly built a diverse portfolio of product candidates with the potential to address diseases for which the unmet medical need is high, the biology for treatment is clear, and for which there are no approved therapies.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics.

Ultragenyx's strategy is predicated upon time and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

Latest Ultragenyx News

Ultragenyx and Mereo impress with setrusumab showing
13 June 2024
Renewed interest in RNA-targeted therapies - delivery remains the achilles heel
31 January 2023
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - July 2022
8 August 2022
First two CAR-T cell therapies among latest EMA/CHMP recommendations
29 June 2018
