Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A commercial-stage rare disease biopharma focused on serious genetic disorders, with a portfolio of marketed medicines and a clinical pipeline spanning biologics, small molecules, AAV gene therapies and an antisense oligonucleotide program.

Company Overview

Ultragenyx develops and commercializes therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company pairs established commercial products with late-stage and mid-stage development programs, including multiple gene therapy candidates and a neurology-focused ASO program.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Ultragenyx is headquartered in California (Novato) and operates internationally through a mix of direct and partner-enabled commercialization. Its commercial footprint includes Ultragenyx territories outside the US for selected products and region-specific commercial arrangements.





Founding and History

Ultragenyx has grown from a rare disease development company into a revenue-generating commercial organization with multiple approved products. In early 2026, management outlined a restructuring plan intended to reduce operating expenses and support a stated goal of profitability in 2027.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Ultragenyx concentrates on genetically defined rare diseases, with active franchises and development programs across:

Rare bone and mineral metabolism disorders

Inborn errors of metabolism

Rare lipid disorders

Neurogenetic disorders and lysosomal storage diseases





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Ultragenyx’s R&D toolkit spans multiple modalities selected by disease biology:

Monoclonal antibodies and enzyme replacement therapies

Oral small molecules (metabolic substrate replacement)

AAV gene therapies (systemic and CNS-directed programs)

Antisense oligonucleotides (ASO) for neurogenetic disease





Programs and Clinical Pipeline

Marketed products (selected)

Crysvita (burosumab), anti-FGF23 mAb for X-linked hypophosphatemia and tumor-induced osteomalacia (co-developed/commercialized with Kyowa Kirin; commercial leadership in North America transitioned to Kyowa Kirin in 2023).

Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa), enzyme replacement for MPS VII.

Dojolvi (triheptanoin), substrate replacement for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Evkeeza (evinacumab), anti-ANGPTL3 mAb for HoFH; marketed in the US by Regeneron and outside the US by Ultragenyx under a license and collaboration agreement.

Key clinical-stage programs (selected, with phases shown in Roman numerals)

UX111 (rebisufligene etisparvovec), AAV9 gene therapy for MPS IIIA (Sanfilippo A): listed as a gene therapy program in the company pipeline; in 2026 Ultragenyx reported longer-term data and resubmitted its BLA following prior FDA action tied to CMC issues.

DTX401 (pariglasgene brecaparvovec), AAV8 gene therapy for GSDIa: listed in the company’s gene therapy pipeline.

DTX301 (avalotcagene ontaparvovec), AAV8 gene therapy for OTC deficiency: listed in the company’s gene therapy pipeline.

UX701 (rivunatpagene miziparvovec), AAV9 gene therapy for Wilson disease: ongoing pivotal development described in recent corporate updates.

GTX-102 (apazunersen), ASO for Angelman syndrome: listed as an ASO program in the company pipeline.

Setrusumab (UX143), anti-sclerostin mAb for osteogenesis imperfecta: Phase III ORBIT and COSMIC did not meet primary fracture-rate endpoints (secondary endpoints included BMD improvements), prompting cost actions and program reassessment.





Key Personnel

Emil D. Kakkis, President and Chief Executive Officer





Strategic Partnerships

Kyowa Kirin: long-running collaboration on Crysvita development/commercialization; Kyowa Kirin assumed primary commercial leadership for Crysvita in the US and Canada in 2023.

Regeneron: license and collaboration for ex-US clinical development, commercialization and distribution of Evkeeza.

Mereo BioPharma: license and collaboration for setrusumab, with Ultragenyx holding rights in the US and rest of world excluding Europe.

Abeona Therapeutics: Ultragenyx licensed ABO-102 (now UX111) for MPS IIIA.





