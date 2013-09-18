Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A commercial-stage rare disease biopharma focused on serious genetic disorders, with a portfolio of marketed medicines and a clinical pipeline spanning biologics, small molecules, AAV gene therapies and an antisense oligonucleotide program.
Want to Update your Company's Profile?
Company Overview
Ultragenyx develops and commercializes therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company pairs established commercial products with late-stage and mid-stage development programs, including multiple gene therapy candidates and a neurology-focused ASO program.
Headquarters and Global Presence
Ultragenyx is headquartered in California (Novato) and operates internationally through a mix of direct and partner-enabled commercialization. Its commercial footprint includes Ultragenyx territories outside the US for selected products and region-specific commercial arrangements.
Founding and History
Ultragenyx has grown from a rare disease development company into a revenue-generating commercial organization with multiple approved products. In early 2026, management outlined a restructuring plan intended to reduce operating expenses and support a stated goal of profitability in 2027.
Therapy Areas and Focus
Ultragenyx concentrates on genetically defined rare diseases, with active franchises and development programs across:
- Rare bone and mineral metabolism disorders
- Inborn errors of metabolism
- Rare lipid disorders
- Neurogenetic disorders and lysosomal storage diseases
Technology Platforms and Modalities
Ultragenyx’s R&D toolkit spans multiple modalities selected by disease biology:
- Monoclonal antibodies and enzyme replacement therapies
- Oral small molecules (metabolic substrate replacement)
- AAV gene therapies (systemic and CNS-directed programs)
- Antisense oligonucleotides (ASO) for neurogenetic disease
Programs and Clinical Pipeline
Marketed products (selected)
- Crysvita (burosumab), anti-FGF23 mAb for X-linked hypophosphatemia and tumor-induced osteomalacia (co-developed/commercialized with Kyowa Kirin; commercial leadership in North America transitioned to Kyowa Kirin in 2023).
- Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa), enzyme replacement for MPS VII.
- Dojolvi (triheptanoin), substrate replacement for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
- Evkeeza (evinacumab), anti-ANGPTL3 mAb for HoFH; marketed in the US by Regeneron and outside the US by Ultragenyx under a license and collaboration agreement.
Key clinical-stage programs (selected, with phases shown in Roman numerals)
- UX111 (rebisufligene etisparvovec), AAV9 gene therapy for MPS IIIA (Sanfilippo A): listed as a gene therapy program in the company pipeline; in 2026 Ultragenyx reported longer-term data and resubmitted its BLA following prior FDA action tied to CMC issues.
- DTX401 (pariglasgene brecaparvovec), AAV8 gene therapy for GSDIa: listed in the company’s gene therapy pipeline.
- DTX301 (avalotcagene ontaparvovec), AAV8 gene therapy for OTC deficiency: listed in the company’s gene therapy pipeline.
- UX701 (rivunatpagene miziparvovec), AAV9 gene therapy for Wilson disease: ongoing pivotal development described in recent corporate updates.
- GTX-102 (apazunersen), ASO for Angelman syndrome: listed as an ASO program in the company pipeline.
- Setrusumab (UX143), anti-sclerostin mAb for osteogenesis imperfecta: Phase III ORBIT and COSMIC did not meet primary fracture-rate endpoints (secondary endpoints included BMD improvements), prompting cost actions and program reassessment.
Key Personnel
- Emil D. Kakkis, President and Chief Executive Officer
Strategic Partnerships
- Kyowa Kirin: long-running collaboration on Crysvita development/commercialization; Kyowa Kirin assumed primary commercial leadership for Crysvita in the US and Canada in 2023.
- Regeneron: license and collaboration for ex-US clinical development, commercialization and distribution of Evkeeza.
- Mereo BioPharma: license and collaboration for setrusumab, with Ultragenyx holding rights in the US and rest of world excluding Europe.
- Abeona Therapeutics: Ultragenyx licensed ABO-102 (now UX111) for MPS IIIA.
FAQ Section
Ultragenyx is disease-led rather than platform-led: it builds programs around specific genetic disorders and applies the most suitable modality (biologics, small molecules, AAV gene therapy, or ASO) based on pathophysiology, target tissue and feasibility of durable benefit.
The company focuses on rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, with notable concentration in bone/mineral metabolism disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, lysosomal storage diseases and neurogenetic conditions.
Ultragenyx’s disclosed pipeline spans:
- Biologics (including Crysvita, Evkeeza and the setrusumab program for OI)
- Small molecules (Dojolvi)
- Gene therapies (including UX111, DTX401, DTX301 and UX701)
- An ASO program (GTX-102 in Angelman syndrome)
Most recent items, in reverse chronological order:
- Feb 13, 2026: Ultragenyx disclosed workforce reductions (about 10%) as part of a restructuring aimed at lowering operating expenses.
- Feb 12, 2026: QIV/full-year 2025 results and corporate update, including pipeline and operational priorities.
- Feb 3, 2026: longer-term UX111 data update described sustained biomarker reductions and functional outcomes in treated children.
- Jan 30, 2026: UX111 BLA resubmission announced following prior FDA action on the application.
- Dec 29, 2025: Phase III ORBIT and COSMIC results for setrusumab in OI missed primary fracture-rate endpoints.
Ultragenyx’s marketed products provide the revenue base that funds R&D and late-stage trials. In practice, Crysvita and Dojolvi are major contributors, while Evkeeza adds growth in Ultragenyx ex-US territories under its agreement with Regeneron.
UX111 is an AAV9 gene therapy program for MPS IIIA. After FDA action tied to CMC issues in 2025, Ultragenyx reported resubmitting its BLA in January 2026 and presented updated longer-term data in early February 2026, keeping the program positioned as a central late-stage catalyst.
Near-term watchpoints are execution-driven:
- Clarity on the path forward for the OI program after Phase III results, including whether additional analyses or alternative endpoints support any further development.
- Regulatory progress and timelines for UX111 following the 2026 resubmission.
- 2026 data updates from gene therapy programs in Wilson disease (UX701) and other pipeline assets referenced in corporate updates.
More Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news >
Latest Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical News
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news