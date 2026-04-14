A French hospital federation and national oncology network exclusively dedicated to cancer care, research, and treatment across specialized cancer centers.

Company Overview

A French hospital federation and national oncology network exclusively dedicated to cancer care, research, and treatment across specialized cancer centers. Unicancer operates as the only French hospital federation 100% focused on fighting cancer through its health cooperation group. The organization combines patient care, clinical research, and medical education within a unified oncology-focused network. As France's sole national hospital network exclusively specialized in oncology, Unicancer coordinates comprehensive cancer treatment and research initiatives.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Unicancer is headquartered at 101 Rue de Tolbiac in Paris, France, operating as a private healthcare cooperation group. The organization maintains a national presence across France through its network of specialized cancer centers. Unicancer has established numerous international collaborations with medical industry companies, AI specialists, public research organizations, and academic cancer research groups globally.





Founding and History

Unicancer was established on December 20, 2010, as a private healthcare cooperation group (Groupement de coopération sanitaire à gestion privée). The organization was created to unify France's cancer treatment capabilities under a single specialized network. As of 2023, Unicancer was classified as a medium-sized enterprise with 250 to 499 employees. The federation represents over a decade of coordinated cancer care and research in France.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Unicancer focuses exclusively on oncology across multiple cancer types and disease domains including nervous system tumors, various neoplasms, and hematologic malignancies. The organization addresses endocrinology-related cancers and metabolic diseases associated with cancer treatment. Primary focus areas include breast cancer, with significant emphasis on HER2-negative breast cancer and high-risk patient populations. The network's comprehensive approach spans prevention, treatment, and survivorship across all major cancer indications.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Unicancer utilizes diverse therapeutic modalities including small molecule drugs, monoclonal antibodies, and advanced immunotherapies through its clinical network. The organization employs antibody-drug conjugates and allogeneic lymphocyte therapies in clinical trials. Artificial intelligence partnerships enhance diagnostic and treatment capabilities across the network. The federation's platform integrates traditional oncology approaches with emerging targeted therapies and personalized medicine strategies.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Unicancer is conducting a Phase III postneoadjuvant study evaluating Sacituzumab Govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate, in primary HER2-negative breast cancer patients with high relapse risk. The organization manages 269 active clinical trials across its network, utilizing established therapies including Trastuzumab and Capecitabine. Key programs focus on high-risk breast cancer populations following standard neoadjuvant treatment. The clinical portfolio spans early-stage through advanced cancer research across multiple tumor types and treatment modalities.





Key Personnel

Unicancer operates under a governance structure that defines strategy and common orientations for the network through its board and executive team. The general delegation and management teams implement the federation's strategic initiatives across member institutions. Leadership information is managed through the organization's governance framework rather than traditional corporate executive roles.





Strategic Partnerships

Unicancer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to strengthen collaboration on people-centered care and equitable access. The partnership focuses on women's cancers and lung health as key thematic areas. International collaborations include medical industry companies, AI specialists, public research organizations, university hospitals, and academic cancer research groups. The federation leverages these partnerships to advance cancer treatment and research capabilities across its network.





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