One of the companies from the Roivant Sciences group, this one with a focus on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions.

Urovant’s lead product candidate, vibegron, is an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of overactive bladder with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency. The company has licensed global rights, excluding Japan and certain Asian territories, for the development and commercialization of this therapy.

A second product candidate, URO-902, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy.

Urovant intends to develop treatments for additional urologic diseases.