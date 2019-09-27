Sunday 24 November 2024

One of the companies from the Roivant Sciences group, this one with a focus on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions.

Urovant’s lead product candidate, vibegron, is an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of overactive bladder with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency.  The company has licensed global rights, excluding Japan and certain Asian territories, for the development and commercialization of this therapy.

A second product candidate, URO-902, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy.

Urovant intends to develop treatments for additional urologic diseases.

Latest Urovant News

Urovant data show broader value of Gemtesa for overactive bladder
20 April 2022
Setback for Urovant's beta-3 agonist vibegron
26 November 2020
Look back at pharma news in the week to November 20, 2020
22 November 2020
Sumitovant buys full ownership of Urovant
13 November 2020
