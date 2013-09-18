Sunday 24 November 2024

A specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need.

It is a fully integrated, commercial stage biotech company focused on developing innovative life-saving vaccines.

The French company takes a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development and then applies its deep understanding of vaccine science to develop prophylactic vaccines addressing these diseases.

Valneva has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to commercialize three vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease and the chikungunya virus.

Latest Valneva News

Valneva and Pfizer see positive Phase II booster results for Lyme disease vaccine
4 September 2024
Valneva and LimmaTech agree license deal for Shigella vaccine
2 August 2024
EC vaccine approval maintains Valneva’s pursuit of chikungunya virus
1 July 2024
EMA/CHMP May 2024 new medicines recommendations
31 May 2024
