A specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need.

It is a fully integrated, commercial stage biotech company focused on developing innovative life-saving vaccines.

The French company takes a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development and then applies its deep understanding of vaccine science to develop prophylactic vaccines addressing these diseases.

Valneva has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to commercialize three vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease and the chikungunya virus.