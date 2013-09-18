It is a fully integrated, commercial stage biotech company focused on developing innovative life-saving vaccines.
The French company takes a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development and then applies its deep understanding of vaccine science to develop prophylactic vaccines addressing these diseases.
Valneva has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to commercialize three vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease and the chikungunya virus.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze