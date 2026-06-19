Vedana Therapeutics

A Seattle-based biotechnology company developing next-generation subcutaneous antibody therapies targeting the PACAP pathway for migraine prevention, addressing the two-thirds of patients who remain inadequately controlled on existing CGRP-class treatments.

Company Overview

A Seattle-based biotechnology company developing next-generation subcutaneous antibody therapies targeting the PACAP pathway for migraine prevention, addressing the two-thirds of patients who remain inadequately controlled on existing CGRP-class treatments. Vedana's bet is that pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide (PACAP) represents the second clinically validated lever in migraine biology — one the current generation of approved drugs simply doesn't pull. The company emerged from stealth on June 17, 2026, armed with a $46 million Series A and a two-asset portfolio built entirely in-house.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Vedana is headquartered in Seattle, Washington — a city with a growing antibody biotech cluster, partly traceable to the legacy of Alder BioPharmaceuticals. The company currently operates as a focused discovery-stage outfit with no disclosed additional sites.





Founding and History

Vedana was co-founded by Anurag Agarwal and Leon Garcia, and emerged publicly on June 17, 2026, with its $46 million Series A financing. The founding team's pedigree is notable: Garcia spent his career at Alder BioPharmaceuticals — the company later acquired by Lundbeck — where he led discovery of both anti-CGRP and anti-PACAP antibodies. Agarwal brings a decade of venture capital experience at Osage University Partners before stepping into the CEO role.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Vedana is exclusively focused on migraine prevention, specifically the roughly two-thirds of patients who do not achieve adequate control on the approved CGRP-targeting antibody class. The CGRP drugs — erenumab, fremanezumab, galcanezumab — marked a genuine advance, but a substantial patient population remains undertreated, pointing to additional pathophysiology the CGRP axis alone cannot address. PACAP is the company's chosen answer: a neuropeptide that, like CGRP, has been implicated in migraine initiation and whose blockade is the scientific foundation of Vedana's entire pipeline.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Vedana's platform centers on subcutaneously delivered monoclonal and bispecific antibodies against clinically validated migraine targets. All programs are internally discovered, which gives the company full IP ownership and design flexibility — notably the ability to engineer long-acting dosing profiles. The bispecific format is particularly interesting from a commercial standpoint: it encodes dual-pathway blockade in a single molecule, potentially covering patients who have already cycled through CGRP monotherapy.





Key Pipeline and Programs

The lead program is a long-acting anti-PACAP monoclonal antibody designed for subcutaneous administration in migraine prevention. PACAP triggers vasodilation and sensitizes trigeminal pain pathways; blocking it targets a mechanism distinct from — but complementary to — CGRP inhibition. The asset is in preclinical development, with first-in-human studies expected to begin in 2027.

The second program is a bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets both PACAP and CGRP. This is designed for the substantial subset of patients who fail to achieve adequate relief on CGRP monotherapy alone — the hypothesis being that dual-pathway blockade could convert non-responders or partial-responders. It is also in preclinical testing, with no separate IND timeline disclosed beyond the 2027 first-in-human window cited for the portfolio. Neither program has been assigned a disclosed asset code or NCT identifier at this stage.





Recent Developments

Vedana's emergence from stealth on June 17, 2026 is itself the defining recent event. The $46 million Series A was co-led by Westlake BioPartners and Canaan Partners, with Dawn Biopharma and Alexandria Venture Investments participating. With both programs still in preclinical testing and first-in-human studies planned for 2027, the near-term milestone calendar is dominated by IND-enabling work rather than clinical data readouts.





Key Personnel

Anurag Agarwal serves as co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. He spent a decade as a venture capitalist at Osage University Partners before co-founding Vedana. Leon Garcia serves as co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, bringing more than 30 years of antibody development experience; he led discovery of both the anti-CGRP and anti-PACAP antibody programs at Alder BioPharmaceuticals (now part of Lundbeck). Ernesto Aycardi serves as Chief Medical Officer and previously managed pivotal clinical studies for Ajovy (fremanezumab), giving Vedana a CMO who has taken a migraine antibody through the trials that count. Rob Lenz chairs the board.





Strategic Partnerships

The $46 million Series A was co-led by Westlake BioPartners and Canaan Partners, with Dawn Biopharma and Alexandria Venture Investments also participating. No pharma licensing, co-development, or out-licensing partnerships have been disclosed at this stage, consistent with the company's early preclinical position.





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