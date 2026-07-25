Company Overview

A UK-headquartered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing once-weekly oral GLP-1 and amylin analogs for obesity and cardiometabolic disorders, backed by a $411 million Series A. Verdiva Bio launched in January 2025 with an oversubscribed financing round that was reported as the largest ever UK/EU Series A, signaling serious institutional conviction in the oral cardiometabolic space. Its two lead programs — VRB-101, an oral GLP-1 peptide analog, and VRB-103, an oral amylin analog — are both dosed once weekly, a profile that directly targets the adherence and convenience gap left by injectable incumbents. The company's thesis is straightforward but commercially significant: that the next battleground in obesity is not efficacy alone, but oral delivery at therapeutic scale.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Verdiva Bio Limited is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Its pipeline assets were in-licensed from Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences for development and commercialization in territories outside Greater China and South Korea, giving the company a broad ex-Asia geographic remit from the outset.





Founding and History

Verdiva Bio launched on 9 January 2025, announcing its Series A financing and its licensing agreement with Sciwind Biosciences simultaneously — a deliberate positioning that gave the company clinical-stage assets and substantial capital from day one.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Verdiva is focused exclusively on obesity and broader cardiometabolic disorders — a crowded but commercially enormous space where oral once-weekly dosing remains a largely unsolved problem. The injectable GLP-1 market has demonstrated unprecedented weight-loss efficacy, but patient and payer appetite for a convenient oral option is strong. Verdiva's amylin program, VRB-103, adds a complementary mechanism to the GLP-1 thesis, targeting satiety signaling through a distinct receptor pathway. Together, the two programs position Verdiva for a pipeline that could address both standalone and combination approaches in obesity management.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Both lead programs are small-molecule peptide analogs designed for oral, once-weekly administration — a formulation challenge that has historically limited the translation of injectable GLP-1 and amylin biology into pill form. VRB-101 targets the GLP-1 receptor, while VRB-103 is an amylin receptor agonist; the once-weekly oral dosing interval is the defining commercial feature of both. The amylin receptor pathway is particularly notable: amylin complements GLP-1 by promoting satiety through central nervous system signaling, and an oral amylin agent would be genuinely differentiated in a field dominated by GLP-1 monotherapy. Both assets originated from Sciwind Biosciences, where oral ecnoglutide (the molecule underlying VRB-101) was described as a potential first-in-class once-weekly oral GLP-1 receptor agonist.





Key Pipeline and Programs

VRB-101 is a once-weekly oral GLP-1 peptide analog — the same molecule as Sciwind's oral ecnoglutide — described as a potential first-in-class agent in its dosing class. It is the company's most advanced program: Verdiva completed enrollment for the EVOLVE 2 Phase IIb study in individuals with obesity on 24 February 2026, making this the immediate clinical catalyst to watch. EVOLVE 2 data will be the first major efficacy readout for the program outside Greater China and will determine whether the once-weekly oral profile translates into competitive weight-loss outcomes. VRB-103 is a once-weekly oral amylin receptor agonist. At the time of the January 2025 licensing deal, it was described as being in IND-enabling studies — placing it at least a full development cycle behind VRB-101. The amylin mechanism is scientifically compelling as a complement or standalone to GLP-1, and an oral weekly amylin agent would represent a genuinely novel profile if the clinical data support it. The timing of an IND filing and Phase I initiation for VRB-103 represents a secondary near-term catalyst for the company.





Recent Developments

In February 2026, Verdiva completed enrollment in the EVOLVE 2 Phase IIb study of VRB-101 in obesity — a key operational milestone that sets up a data readout as the company's next major inflection point. On 23 July 2026, Verdiva announced the appointment of Steve Marso, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer, alongside Jason Mallory as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development; both joined from Metsera, which was acquired by Pfizer in November 2025. The hiring of two senior executives from a Pfizer-acquired obesity company ahead of pivotal readouts is a deliberate capability build, signaling that Verdiva is preparing its clinical infrastructure for a decisive period.





Key Personnel

Khurem Farooq serves as Chief Executive Officer. He previously held the same role at both Aiolos Bio and Gyroscope Therapeutics, giving him a track record of building clinical-stage companies through to high-value outcomes. Steve Marso, M.D. serves as Chief Medical Officer, joining from Metsera where he was CMO from May 2023 until its acquisition by Pfizer in November 2025 — direct cardiometabolic development experience at the highest level. Jason Mallory serves as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, also from Metsera, and leads trial design and execution for the EVOLVE program and beyond.





Strategic Partnerships

Verdiva's foundational partnership is with Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences, announced on 10 January 2025. Under the agreement, Verdiva received global rights (excluding Greater China and South Korea) to develop and commercialize Sciwind's metabolic disease portfolio, including oral ecnoglutide and the oral amylin receptor agonist. Sciwind received approximately $70 million in upfront consideration and is eligible for more than $2.4 billion in development, regulatory, and commercialization milestones, plus tiered royalties — a deal structure that reflects both the commercial stakes and Sciwind's retained economic interest in the programs' success.





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