Veristat is a full-service CRO and consultancy that helps life sciences companies advance experimental therapies from early development through regulatory approval and commercialization. The company provides strategic planning, regulatory consulting and operational support for clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas.
Its services include clinical trial management, biometrics and statistical analysis, regulatory submissions, pharmacovigilance and medical writing. These capabilities are intended to support drug developers throughout the entire product lifecycle, from early development planning to post-marketing safety monitoring.
Veristat’s client base primarily consists of emerging and mid-size biotechnology companies developing complex therapies, including biologics, cell and gene therapies, and treatments for rare diseases.
Veristat is headquartered in Massachusetts in the United States and operates globally through offices across North America, Europe and Asia.
The company maintains locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, Spain and Taiwan, supporting multinational clinical development programs and regulatory submissions across major pharmaceutical markets.
Veristat was founded in 1994 by John Balser and Barbara Balser, who established the company as a clinical research organization focused on scientific rigor and collaboration with biopharmaceutical sponsors.
Over the following decades the company expanded its capabilities through acquisitions and internal growth, adding services in clinical operations, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance and biometrics. These expansions allowed Veristat to operate as a full-service CRO supporting the entire clinical development lifecycle.
The company has also expanded geographically through the establishment of offices in Europe and Asia and through acquisitions that strengthened regulatory and biometrics capabilities.
Veristat provides clinical and regulatory development services across multiple therapeutic areas rather than focusing on a single disease category.
Key areas of expertise include:
The company has particular experience supporting development programs for rare diseases and advanced therapies such as cell and gene therapies.
Veristat does not develop drugs itself but provides operational and scientific services supporting drug development programs.
Key service capabilities include:
These services support the planning, execution and regulatory approval of new medicines and medical technologies.
Full-service clinical trial delivery
Regulatory consulting and submissions
Biometrics and data management
Patrick Flanagan serves as chief executive officer, overseeing the company’s strategic direction and global operations.
The company’s leadership team includes specialists in regulatory affairs, clinical operations, biometrics and pharmaceutical development.
Veristat works primarily as a contract partner to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing new therapies.
Key elements of its collaboration model include:
The company’s services support drug developers seeking regulatory approval across markets including the United States, Europe and Asia.
The central strategic issue is maintaining differentiation in a competitive CRO market while supporting increasingly complex therapies. As drug development expands into advanced modalities such as cell and gene therapy, CROs must provide specialized expertise in clinical design, regulatory strategy and manufacturing considerations.
Clinical research organizations support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies by providing services required to design, conduct and analyze clinical trials. CROs allow drug developers to outsource specialized capabilities such as clinical operations, regulatory submissions and statistical analysis.
Many emerging biotechnology companies are developing novel therapies that involve unique clinical, regulatory and manufacturing challenges. Veristat positions itself as a partner capable of supporting these complex development programs.
Core service areas include:
The company primarily works with emerging and mid-size biotechnology companies developing innovative therapies, although it also supports larger pharmaceutical organizations.
Veristat helps sponsors prepare regulatory dossiers and interact with agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and other international regulators.
Key issues include:
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