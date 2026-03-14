A global clinical research organization (CRO) and consulting firm that supports pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies in developing and commercializing new therapies. Veristat provides services spanning clinical trial design and execution, regulatory strategy, and post-approval safety monitoring.

Company Overview

Veristat is a full-service CRO and consultancy that helps life sciences companies advance experimental therapies from early development through regulatory approval and commercialization. The company provides strategic planning, regulatory consulting and operational support for clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas.

Its services include clinical trial management, biometrics and statistical analysis, regulatory submissions, pharmacovigilance and medical writing. These capabilities are intended to support drug developers throughout the entire product lifecycle, from early development planning to post-marketing safety monitoring.

Veristat’s client base primarily consists of emerging and mid-size biotechnology companies developing complex therapies, including biologics, cell and gene therapies, and treatments for rare diseases.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Veristat is headquartered in Massachusetts in the United States and operates globally through offices across North America, Europe and Asia.

The company maintains locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, Spain and Taiwan, supporting multinational clinical development programs and regulatory submissions across major pharmaceutical markets.





Founding and History

Veristat was founded in 1994 by John Balser and Barbara Balser, who established the company as a clinical research organization focused on scientific rigor and collaboration with biopharmaceutical sponsors.

Over the following decades the company expanded its capabilities through acquisitions and internal growth, adding services in clinical operations, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance and biometrics. These expansions allowed Veristat to operate as a full-service CRO supporting the entire clinical development lifecycle.

The company has also expanded geographically through the establishment of offices in Europe and Asia and through acquisitions that strengthened regulatory and biometrics capabilities.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Veristat provides clinical and regulatory development services across multiple therapeutic areas rather than focusing on a single disease category.

Key areas of expertise include:

oncology and hematologic diseases

neurological and psychiatric disorders

cardiovascular and metabolic diseases

infectious diseases

inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions

The company has particular experience supporting development programs for rare diseases and advanced therapies such as cell and gene therapies.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Veristat does not develop drugs itself but provides operational and scientific services supporting drug development programs.

Key service capabilities include:

clinical trial design and operational management

regulatory strategy and regulatory submission preparation

biometrics and statistical analysis of clinical trial data

medical writing and regulatory documentation

pharmacovigilance and post-market safety monitoring

These services support the planning, execution and regulatory approval of new medicines and medical technologies.





Key Programs and Services

Full-service clinical trial delivery

Scope: Phase I–III clinical trials

Services: feasibility analysis, site selection, patient recruitment, monitoring and trial management

Objective: support sponsors in executing global clinical development programs.

Regulatory consulting and submissions

Services: regulatory strategy, agency interactions and preparation of regulatory dossiers such as INDs, NDAs and MAAs

Objective: support sponsors in obtaining regulatory approvals in major markets.

Biometrics and data management

Services: statistical analysis, clinical data management and regulatory reporting

Objective: ensure clinical trial data meet regulatory requirements for approval.





Key Personnel

Patrick Flanagan serves as chief executive officer, overseeing the company’s strategic direction and global operations.

The company’s leadership team includes specialists in regulatory affairs, clinical operations, biometrics and pharmaceutical development.





Strategic Partnerships

Veristat works primarily as a contract partner to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing new therapies.

Key elements of its collaboration model include:

long-term partnerships with emerging and mid-size biopharma companies

regulatory consulting relationships supporting global drug approvals

operational partnerships for multinational clinical trials

The company’s services support drug developers seeking regulatory approval across markets including the United States, Europe and Asia.





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