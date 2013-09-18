Sunday 24 November 2024

A UK-based Ligand subsidiary, developing therapies in oncology, CNS, anti-infectives and inflammation.

The Vernalis Design Platfor integrates fragment-based approaches, structural biology, biophysics, assay technology and molecular modelling with extensive synthetic organic and medicinal chemistry expertise to enable drug discovery on both established and novel targets.

Vernalis has collaborations across many therapeutic areas with global partners, and a heritage of successful internal drug discovery in oncology and anti-infectives.

British drug discovery firm to work with Pierre Fabre in oncology
25 September 2023
Ligand sells Vernalis, just two years after buying the UK firm
12 October 2020
Ligand acquires milestone and royalty rights to PTX-022 from Palvella
18 December 2018
Ligand Pharma makes £33 million bid for UK's Vernalis
9 August 2018
