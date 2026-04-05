A national post-acute care provider specializing in the operation of medical rehabilitation hospitals, critical care hospitals, and outpatient physical therapy locations across the United States.

Company Overview

A national post-acute care provider specializing in the operation of medical rehabilitation hospitals, critical care hospitals, and outpatient physical therapy locations across the United States. Vibra operates over 21 specialty hospitals and transitional care facilities across nine to ten states, employing more than 3,500 people. The company focuses on patients with complex medical conditions requiring extended recovery, including stroke, neurological disorders, major orthopedic injuries, and cardiac and respiratory conditions.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Vibra Healthcare is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The company's facilities span nine to ten states across the United States, providing inpatient medical rehabilitation, critical care hospital services, and hospital-based outpatient physical therapy. Vibra does not maintain international operations.





Founding and History

Vibra Healthcare was founded in spring 2004 by Brad Hollinger. The company initially acquired six specialty hospitals with the support of a $41.4 million loan from Medical Properties Trust. Vibra grew rapidly, expanding from $149 million in revenue in 2006 to $749 million by 2014. A major expansion occurred in 2013 when Vibra purchased 17 facilities from Kindred Healthcare for $183 million, adding 15 hospitals with 1,052 long-term acute care beds, one inpatient rehabilitation facility, and one skilled nursing facility.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Vibra's clinical programs serve patients with stroke, multiple traumas, major orthopedic conditions, neurological disorders, cardiac conditions, and respiratory conditions. The company provides inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services, critical care for patients requiring extended recovery, hospital-based skilled nursing, and transitional care. Vibra has recently invested in technology-enabled rehabilitation through its partnership with MindMaze Therapeutics.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Vibra delivers post-acute care through specialty hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, long-term acute care hospitals, and outpatient physical therapy centers. The company has integrated digital neurotherapeutics from MindMaze into its rehabilitation programs, using gamified, high-dose therapy technology to supplement traditional therapist-led rehabilitation. Evidence-based clinical programs are developed by Vibra's clinical leadership team.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Vibra does not maintain a pharmaceutical pipeline. The company's primary growth initiatives include expanding its technology-enabled rehabilitation model based on real-world evidence from its MindMaze partnership. Results announced March 31, 2026, from a two-year, five-site program with 210 stroke patients demonstrated a 29% increase in self-care and mobility outcomes versus standard of care, 77% patient-reported improvement in mobility, and potential cost savings of up to $1,500 per patient per day. In Q1 2026, Vibra also formed a joint venture with Select Medical to provide acute inpatient rehabilitation services in southern Kentucky.





Key Personnel

Brad Hollinger is the founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. The leadership team includes clinical, operational, and commercial executives overseeing 36 leadership positions across the organization. Darla serves as Chief Clinical Officer responsible for evidence-based program development, and Leigh serves as Chief Revenue and Operations Officer.





Strategic Partnerships

Vibra's most significant recent partnership is with MindMaze Therapeutics, a two-year multi-site quality improvement program integrating technology-enabled, high-dose neurorehabilitation across five Vibra inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Results presented at the American Society of Neurorehabilitation conference in March 2026 demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements. Vibra also formed a joint venture with Select Medical in Q1 2026 for inpatient rehabilitation services in southern Kentucky.





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