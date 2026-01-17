Vibrant Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in Guangzhou, China and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company runs cross-border R&D and clinical development activities spanning Asia-Pacific and plans for expansion into the U.S.

Founding and History

Vibrant was founded in 2019. In January 2026, the company raised $61 million in new financing, bringing total capital raised to $100 million, and appointed Han Lee as co-chief executive officer alongside founder Larry Wang.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Vibrant is developing conditional-activation biologics, with a near-term focus on solid tumors. The company also positions its technology for broader application in autoimmune and neurological diseases, reflecting an indication-expansion strategy driven by platform capabilities rather than a single-disease franchise.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Vibrant develops multispecific, antibody-based prodrugs designed to be inactive in circulation and activate preferentially in diseased tissue microenvironments. Its platform stack is organized into:

BumbleBee: computational design and multispecific antibody engineering to accelerate discovery and optimization

LogicBee: proteomics-driven identification of protein differences between healthy and diseased tissues to support conditional activation strategies

NeuroBee: delivery concepts intended to support CNS targeting across the blood–brain barrier

Key Personnel

Larry Wang, Co-CEO and CTO (founder)

Han Lee, Co-CEO

Liang Deng, SVP, CMC

Oliver Zhang, SVP, Antibody Discovery

Lili Huang, VP, Operations

Strategic Partnerships

The January 2026 financing added Pfizer Ventures and Apricot Capital as new investors, alongside participation from existing and other disclosed investors. The company’s external strategy emphasizes global development execution and platform build-out, with partnering presented as an option for assets and technologies.





