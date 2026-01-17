Vibrant Therapeutics

Vibrant was founded in 2019. In January 2026, the company raised $61 million in new financing, bringing total capital raised to $100 million, and appointed Han Lee as co-chief executive officer alongside founder Larry Wang.
Vibrant is developing conditional-activation biologics, with a near-term focus on solid tumors. The company also positions its technology for broader application in autoimmune and neurological diseases, reflecting an indication-expansion strategy driven by platform capabilities rather than a single-disease franchise.
Vibrant develops multispecific, antibody-based prodrugs designed to be inactive in circulation and activate preferentially in diseased tissue microenvironments. Its platform stack is organized into:
The January 2026 financing added Pfizer Ventures and Apricot Capital as new investors, alongside participation from existing and other disclosed investors. The company’s external strategy emphasizes global development execution and platform build-out, with partnering presented as an option for assets and technologies.
Vibrant designs multispecific antibody-based prodrugs that are intended to activate selectively in a disease microenvironment. The core concept is to widen the therapeutic window by reducing activity in healthy tissues while preserving on-target activity in diseased tissue.
The company’s lead clinical effort is in oncology, specifically EGFR-expressing solid tumors. Vibrant also states its platform can be applied to autoimmune and neurological diseases, but the most advanced disclosures are in solid tumors.
VIB305 is the lead program. It is described as a logic-gated, dual-targeting masked T-cell engager prodrug for EGFR-positive solid tumors. The company has indicated additional pipeline programs built from its conditional activation and targeted delivery approach, but it has not disclosed the same level of detail publicly for other assets as it has for VIB305.
In January 2026, Vibrant announced a $61 million financing and appointed Han Lee as co-CEO. The company also reported U.S. FDA IND acceptance for VIB305, supporting initiation of U.S. clinical studies.
Vibrant has described VIB305 as being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials in Australia and China. Public communications around the January 2026 update emphasized regulatory progress and trial status rather than reporting efficacy outcomes.
A near-term milestone is U.S. clinical initiation for VIB305 following IND acceptance, alongside continued Phase I execution in existing geographies. Additional milestones are expected to include dose escalation progress, expansion decisions within EGFR-expressing solid tumors, and further pipeline disclosures as programs mature.
Vibrant is led by co-CEOs Larry Wang and Han Lee, combining platform development and technical leadership with company-building and global expansion experience. The organization includes dedicated leadership for CMC and antibody discovery, consistent with a multispecific biologics developer preparing for broader global clinical development.
