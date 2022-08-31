Sunday 24 November 2024

Vilya Therapeutics

A computational biotechnology company creating a novel class of medicines to precisely target disease biology.

Vilya aims to leverage its proprietary platform to focus on previously difficult-to-drug therapeutic targets. The platform, which is powered by machine learning, taps into uncharted chemical space to design molecular structures with enhanced drug-like properties that range in size between small molecules and antibodies.

The USA-based company launched in August 2022 with $50 million in committed Series A financing led by ARCH Venture Partners.

Latest Vilya Therapeutics News

AI drug discovery groups benefiting from venture interest as Xaira shows the way
7 August 2024
AI-driven macrocycle start-up ups series A to $71 million
5 June 2024
Vilya launches with $50 million Series A
30 August 2022
