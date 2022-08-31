Vilya Therapeutics

Vilya aims to leverage its proprietary platform to focus on previously difficult-to-drug therapeutic targets. The platform, which is powered by machine learning, taps into uncharted chemical space to design molecular structures with enhanced drug-like properties that range in size between small molecules and antibodies.
The USA-based company launched in August 2022 with $50 million in committed Series A financing led by ARCH Venture Partners.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze