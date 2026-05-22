Company Overview

A clinical-stage Chinese biopharmaceutical company developing oral non-peptide small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonists for obesity and metabolic disease, with a pivotal Phase III asset nearing regulatory filing in China. Vincentage Pharma is focused on a differentiated approach to weight management, pursuing fully oral, non-peptide GLP-1 receptor agonism as an alternative to injectable biologics. The company's lead program, VCT220, has completed a pivotal Phase III trial in Chinese adults with obesity or overweight, placing it among a small group of globally advanced oral small-molecule GLP-1RAs.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Vincentage Pharma is headquartered in Suzhou, China, and is also referred to as Chengdu Vincentage Pharma in some corporate contexts. Its ex-Greater China commercial and development rights for VCT220 have been licensed to a US-based partner, extending the program's geographic reach.





Founding and History

Vincentage Pharma was founded in 2021, making it a relatively young entrant in the competitive metabolic disease space. The company has raised approximately $20.3 million from a syndicate of investors including IDG Capital, Shenzhen Capital Group, Everest VC, Galaxy Industry Group, and Kunshan Asia Aroma. Despite its early stage and lean capital base, Vincentage advanced VCT220 through a full 52-week pivotal Phase III trial within a few years of founding. The December 2024 licensing deal with Corxel Pharmaceuticals for ex-Greater China rights marked a significant milestone in the company's partnering strategy.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Vincentage's primary focus is obesity and overweight, a disease area carrying a growing burden in China and globally. The company targets adults with BMI of 28 or above, as well as overweight individuals with at least one weight-related comorbidity, reflecting current clinical and regulatory standards. The unmet need for convenient, effective oral therapies — as an alternative to injectable GLP-1 agents such as semaglutide and tirzepatide — underpins the company's rationale. Metabolic disease more broadly, including conditions associated with excess weight, represents the long-term strategic scope.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Vincentage's platform centers on oral non-peptide small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonism, a mechanistic class distinct from peptide-based injectables and from oral peptide formulations such as oral semaglutide. Non-peptide small molecules offer inherent advantages in oral bioavailability, manufacturing scalability, and potential for food-independent dosing compared with peptide-based approaches. VCT220 activates the GLP-1 receptor to suppress appetite and modulate glycemic control, leveraging a well-validated biological axis while delivering it through a more accessible route of administration. Vincentage is only the second company globally to complete a pivotal Phase III obesity trial for this class, following Eli Lilly's orforglipron.





Key Pipeline and Programs

VCT220 is Vincentage's lead and defining asset — an oral non-peptide small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist evaluated in a pivotal Phase III trial (NCT06939296). The study enrolled 840 Chinese adults with obesity (BMI 28 or above) or overweight (BMI 24–28 with a comorbidity), randomized 1:1:1 to VCT220 120 mg once daily, VCT220 160 mg once daily, or placebo over 52 weeks. Topline results showed mean body-weight reductions of 12.2% and 12.4% for the 120 mg and 160 mg doses, respectively, against 1.3% for placebo — a clinically meaningful and statistically significant separation. The safety profile was consistent with the GLP-1RA class; the most common adverse events were mild-to-moderate gastrointestinal events. Vincentage plans to submit a New Drug Application to China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) based on these data. Outside Greater China, the asset is being developed under the name CX11 by Corxel Pharmaceuticals, which acquired worldwide ex-Greater China rights in December 2024.





Recent Developments

In December 2024, Corxel Pharmaceuticals acquired worldwide ex-Greater China development and commercialisation rights to VCT220 (designated CX11), with a clinical development collaboration following in 2025. Topline Phase III data from NCT06939296 were subsequently reported, confirming approximately 12% body-weight reduction at 52 weeks across both active dose arms. Vincentage announced plans to file an NDA with China's NMPA, a submission that would represent the first regulatory filing for a non-peptide oral small-molecule GLP-1RA in the Chinese market.





Key Personnel

Ben Li serves as Chief Executive Officer of Vincentage Pharma, leading the company since its founding in 2021. Li has overseen the company's progression from founding through Phase III completion and the out-licensing of ex-Greater China rights to Corxel Pharmaceuticals. Additional leadership details are not publicly available at this time.





Strategic Partnerships

The most significant partnership to date is the December 2024 agreement with Corxel Pharmaceuticals, under which Corxel acquired worldwide ex-Greater China development and commercialisation rights to VCT220, advancing it as CX11. A clinical development collaboration between the two companies was established in 2025, indicating joint activity in designing or executing studies outside Greater China. Vincentage retains rights for the Greater China market, where it is pursuing NMPA approval independently.





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