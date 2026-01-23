ViroMissile was founded in 2018 to develop oncolytic viruses designed for intravenous delivery, with the stated goal of enabling systemic administration rather than local, intratumoral injection.
ViroMissile is focused on oncology, developing oncolytic virus candidates intended to directly lyse tumor cells and stimulate anti-tumor immune responses. The company positions its approach for solid tumors, with programs described at a platform level rather than being anchored to a single tumor-type franchise.
ViroMissile’s platform is IDOV (Intravenously Deliverable Oncolytic Virus), built around engineered oncolytic viruses intended to remain viable in the bloodstream, reach tumor sites systemically, and selectively replicate in tumors. The company describes multiple feature-sets within the platform to address different tumor characteristics, including versions positioned around immune activation, immune evasion (“stealth”), and anti-angiogenic concepts.
Nanhai George Chen, PhD, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Scientific Officer; Chairman of the Board
Mark Bertagnolli, Chief Operating Officer (announced December 2025)
Michael G. Wood, Chief Business Officer (announced January 2026)
ViroMissile’s recent public updates have emphasized platform advancement and business development readiness rather than large disclosed pharma co-development partnerships. The company’s stated priorities include fundraising and partnering to support progression of the IDOV platform toward clinical and strategic milestones.
ViroMissile develops engineered oncolytic viruses intended for intravenous administration. The platform goal is systemic delivery of an oncolytic virus that preferentially replicates in tumors, triggers tumor cell lysis, and promotes an anti-tumor immune response while limiting activity in healthy tissue.
ViroMissile is oncology-focused. The company describes broad applicability across solid tumors, with candidates tailored to different tumor biology features rather than a single indication strategy.
The company describes a set of IDOV candidates at different stages. Its pipeline materials indicate one program in investigator-initiated / early clinical use and Phase I status (IDOV-Safe), with additional IDOV candidates in preclinical development (including immune-activation and “stealth” variants and combinations incorporating anti-angiogenic features).
January 2026: ViroMissile appointed Michael G. Wood as Chief Business Officer to lead corporate strategy, fundraising, and partnering.
December 2025: ViroMissile appointed Mark Bertagnolli as Chief Operating Officer as the company emphasized advancing IDOV programs into further clinical investigation.
Public-facing materials emphasize the platform concept, preclinical validation, and early clinical progression rather than publication of mature, indication-specific efficacy datasets. The company’s near-term clinical value inflection points are expected to come from early safety and activity readouts as programs enter and progress through Phase I testing.
Near-term milestones are execution-driven: progressing the lead program’s early clinical work, advancing additional IDOV candidates through IND-enabling studies, and preparing for broader Phase I clinical entry depending on candidate selection and manufacturing readiness.
ViroMissile is led by its founder, Nanhai George Chen, with an executive team that has recently been expanded with operations and business leadership appointments (COO in December 2025; CBO in January 2026). The current structure suggests an emphasis on scaling development execution and preparing for financing and partnering as clinical activities broaden.
| Headless Content Management with Blaze