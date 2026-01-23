A U.S. oncology company based in the San Diego, California area (La Jolla/San Diego). The company’s current activities are centered on R&D and early clinical development.

Founding and History

ViroMissile was founded in 2018 to develop oncolytic viruses designed for intravenous delivery, with the stated goal of enabling systemic administration rather than local, intratumoral injection.

Therapy Areas and Focus

ViroMissile is focused on oncology, developing oncolytic virus candidates intended to directly lyse tumor cells and stimulate anti-tumor immune responses. The company positions its approach for solid tumors, with programs described at a platform level rather than being anchored to a single tumor-type franchise.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

ViroMissile’s platform is IDOV (Intravenously Deliverable Oncolytic Virus), built around engineered oncolytic viruses intended to remain viable in the bloodstream, reach tumor sites systemically, and selectively replicate in tumors. The company describes multiple feature-sets within the platform to address different tumor characteristics, including versions positioned around immune activation, immune evasion (“stealth”), and anti-angiogenic concepts.

Key Personnel

Nanhai George Chen, PhD, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Scientific Officer; Chairman of the Board

Mark Bertagnolli, Chief Operating Officer (announced December 2025)

Michael G. Wood, Chief Business Officer (announced January 2026)

Strategic Partnerships

ViroMissile’s recent public updates have emphasized platform advancement and business development readiness rather than large disclosed pharma co-development partnerships. The company’s stated priorities include fundraising and partnering to support progression of the IDOV platform toward clinical and strategic milestones.





