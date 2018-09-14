VistaGen Therapeutics is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new generation medicines for anxiety, depression and other CNS-related diseases and disorders where current treatments are inadequate, resulting in high unmet need.
VistaGen's pipeline is focused on clinical-stage CNS drug candidates with a differentiated mechanism of action, an exceptional safety profile, and therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets.
