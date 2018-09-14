Sunday 24 November 2024

Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases and disorders.

VistaGen Therapeutics is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new generation medicines for anxiety, depression and other CNS-related diseases and disorders where current treatments are inadequate, resulting in high unmet need.

VistaGen's pipeline is focused on clinical-stage CNS drug candidates with a differentiated mechanism of action, an exceptional safety profile, and therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets.

Latest Vistagen Therapeutics News

Vistagen raises $100 million after share-exalting trial results
4 October 2023
Vistagen shares go through the roof on positive fasedienol trial results
8 August 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to July 22
24 July 2022
VistaGen decimated as PH94B for social anxiety disorder misses endpoint
23 July 2022
