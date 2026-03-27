A San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company, Viz.ai operates an AI-powered care coordination platform that accelerates disease detection and clinical workflows across more than 1,500 hospitals in the United States and Europe.

Company Overview

A San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company, Viz.ai operates an AI-powered care coordination platform that accelerates disease detection and clinical workflows across more than 1,500 hospitals in the United States and Europe. Founded in 2016 by Chris Mansi, MD, MBA, and David Golan, the company has grown to cover more than 220 million lives across its hospital network. The platform connects specialists, care teams, and hospital systems to reduce delays in time-sensitive conditions spanning neurology, cardiology, vascular disease, oncology, and trauma.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Viz.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with a significant operational footprint across the United States and Europe. The company's platform is deployed in nearly 2,000 hospital sites, reflecting a broad domestic and international scale.

Founding and History

Viz.ai was founded in 2016 by Chris Mansi, MD, MBA, and David Golan with the goal of applying artificial intelligence to improve care coordination in emergency and specialty medicine. The company has raised $252 million in funding, including a Series D round backed by Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management, reaching a valuation of $1.2 billion.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Viz.ai's platform addresses time-critical conditions across multiple specialty areas, with particular emphasis on neurovascular, cardiovascular, and vascular diseases. The company also provides modules for oncology, trauma, and radiology, positioning itself as a broadly applicable care coordination infrastructure.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's flagship offering, Viz.ai One, is an AI-powered enterprise care coordination platform that integrates disease-specific detection algorithms with clinical workflow automation. Modular suites — including Viz Neuro Suite, Viz Cardio Suite, Viz Vascular Suite, Viz Oncology Suite, Viz Trauma Suite, and Viz Radiology Suite — enable hospital systems to deploy targeted solutions across clinical departments.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Viz.ai's current focus is on commercial deployment and expansion of its platform rather than a traditional drug pipeline. The Viz Cardio Suite includes modules for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy detection and acute coronary syndrome management, with a care pathway for cardiac amyloidosis developed in partnership with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals representing a recent expansion into life sciences collaborations.





Key Personnel

Chris Mansi, MD, MBA, serves as Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Viz.ai. Jallel Harrati was appointed Chief Revenue Officer in February 2026.





Strategic Partnerships

Viz.ai has established a partnership with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop an AI care pathway for cardiac amyloidosis, combining echocardiography analysis with coordinated cardiology workflows. The company also integrates with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare and has built enterprise relationships across more than 1,500 hospital systems.





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