Company Overview

A clinical-stage North Carolina biotech developing mizagliflozin, a first-in-class oral SGLT1 inhibitor, for post-bariatric hypoglycemia, gastroparesis, and GIP-dependent Cushing's syndrome, with a Nasdaq IPO filed in July 2026. Vogenx targets serious metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases where no approved pharmacological options exist. The company has built a two-asset pipeline around a licensed small molecule and a preclinical weight-maintenance candidate.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Vogenx is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company is pre-revenue and lean, reporting just four full-time and one part-time employee as of May 2026. Its licensed rights to mizagliflozin cover worldwide commercialization excluding Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.





Founding and History

Vogenx was founded in 2021 by a team of industry veterans with experience in endocrine drug development. In the same year, it secured an exclusive worldwide licensing deal with Japan's Kissei Pharmaceutical for mizagliflozin outside Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. Since inception the company raised approximately $11.5 million, including an $11 million Series A financing. On 15 July 2026, it filed for a Nasdaq Capital Market IPO under the ticker VOGX, proposing to sell 6.25 million shares at $11 to $13 apiece, targeting net proceeds of approximately $67.8 million at the midpoint.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Vogenx focuses on metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases with limited or no approved therapies. Post-bariatric hypoglycemia is a debilitating condition affecting patients who have undergone bariatric surgery, causing dangerous drops in blood glucose. Gastroparesis is a chronic gastric motility disorder, and GIP-dependent Cushing's syndrome is a rare endocrine condition causing pathologically elevated cortisol. All three share a common thread: aberrant glucose and insulin signaling where SGLT1 inhibition offers a mechanistically grounded intervention.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Mizagliflozin is an oral small molecule that selectively inhibits SGLT1, the sodium-dependent glucose transporter in the gastrointestinal tract responsible for moving dietary glucose into the bloodstream. By blocking SGLT1, mizagliflozin reduces intestinal glucose absorption and attenuates the exaggerated insulin secretion that drives post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The gut-targeted mechanism distinguishes it from SGLT2 inhibitors, which act on the kidney and dominate the broader diabetes market. Preclinical candidate VGX-2857 targets weight maintenance after substantial weight loss, extending the metabolic rationale into the obesity adjacency.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Mizagliflozin is the lead asset, an oral SGLT1 inhibitor studied in over 500 subjects across 10 clinical trials. In post-bariatric hypoglycemia, two Phase II studies have reported positive results. Study VGX 001-011 (results announced June 2023) showed a mean glucose nadir improvement of 12.6 mg/dL (p=0.045) and a mean peak glucose change of -29 mg/dL (p=0.027) versus baseline in a randomized, sequential crossover design. Study VGX 001-012 (results announced June 2024) demonstrated significant reductions in Level 3 hypoglycemia events of -0.27 per day at the 5 mg dose (p=0.023) versus placebo. A Phase IIb trial in post-bariatric hypoglycemia is planned to begin in 2026, and a Phase II gastroparesis trial is expected to launch in 2027. Mizagliflozin is also being pursued for GIP-dependent Cushing's syndrome, a rare cortisol-excess condition with no approved targeted therapy.

VGX-2857 is a preclinical-stage candidate being evaluated for metabolic diseases, specifically weight maintenance following substantial weight loss. No clinical timeline has been disclosed.





Recent Developments

Vogenx filed its Nasdaq Capital Market IPO registration on 15 July 2026, with JonesTrading Institutional Services as lead underwriter. The proposed offering of 6.25 million shares at $11 to $13 per share would net approximately $67.8 million at the midpoint, and the company expects proceeds to extend its operating runway through approximately 2028. The IPO proceeds are earmarked primarily for the Phase IIb post-bariatric hypoglycemia program and the planned gastroparesis study.





Key Personnel

James Green serves as chairman, president, and chief executive officer. He brings more than 25 years of pharmaceutical leadership experience and was previously chief executive of both Avolynt and BHV Pharma.





Strategic Partnerships

Vogenx's defining deal is its 2021 exclusive license from Kissei Pharmaceutical, a Japanese company, granting worldwide rights to mizagliflozin outside Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. Kissei retains commercial rights in those three territories. No additional partnerships or collaborations have been disclosed.





FAQ Section