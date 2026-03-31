A Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage oncology company headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, and formerly known as Aadi Bioscience, Whitehawk Therapeutics is developing a pipeline of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates targeting PTK7, MUC16, and other validated tumour antigens, with two ADCs now in Phase 1 trials and a third IND planned for 2026, supported by $160 million in cash providing a runway into 2028.

Company Overview

Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHWK) is a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company focused on developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients with high unmet need. Formerly known as Aadi Bioscience, the company relaunched as Whitehawk Therapeutics in March 2025, with shares trading on Nasdaq under the symbol WHWK. The company's strategy is to apply advanced ADC technologies — including differentiated linker-payload combinations and validated tumour antigen targets — to address cancers in lung, gynaecological, and neuroendocrine disease areas. Whitehawk held approximately $160 million in cash as of Q3 2025, providing a funding runway into 2028.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Whitehawk Therapeutics is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, United States. The company's clinical operations are conducted across the United States and internationally through its Phase 1 clinical programmes. Its ADC pipeline assets were licensed from WuXi Biologics and Hangzhou DAC, reflecting collaborative relationships with leading Chinese biotechnology companies with advanced antibody and linker-payload capabilities. Whitehawk's Nasdaq listing provides access to US capital markets as it advances its ADC portfolio towards clinical proof of concept.





Founding and History

Whitehawk Therapeutics evolved from Aadi Bioscience, a US biopharmaceutical company that had commercialised FYARRO (sirolimus albumin-bound nanoparticles) for perivascular epithelioid cell tumour (PEComa) before pivoting its strategy. In March 2025, Aadi Bioscience relaunched as Whitehawk Therapeutics with a new corporate identity, management team, and ADC-focused oncology pipeline. The pivot represented a significant strategic transformation, repositioning the company from a rare tumour commercial stage business into a clinical-stage ADC development company. The relaunch coincided with the licensing of three ADC programmes from WuXi Biologics and Hangzhou DAC to form the core pipeline.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Whitehawk Therapeutics focuses exclusively on oncology, with a specific emphasis on cancers where validated tumour antigen targets offer opportunities for ADC-based therapies. The three pipeline programmes target distinct patient populations with high unmet need. HWK-007 targets Protein Tyrosine Kinase 7 (PTK7), a receptor expressed in lung and gynaecological cancers. HWK-016 targets MUC16 (CA-125), a marker overexpressed in ovarian and other gynaecological cancers; unlike first-generation MUC16 ADCs, HWK-016 is designed to target the membrane-bound, non-shed portion of MUC16 to improve therapeutic index. HWK-206 targets a validated antigen in small-cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine tumours.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Whitehawk Therapeutics's technology is centred on antibody-drug conjugate design and development. ADCs combine a targeting monoclonal antibody with a cytotoxic payload via a chemical linker, enabling selective delivery of potent cell-killing agents to tumour cells expressing the target antigen. The company's pipeline is built on ADC intellectual property licensed from WuXi Biologics, which provides the antibody discovery platform, and Hangzhou DAC, which provides advanced linker-payload technology. This combination enables differentiated ADC designs with potentially improved therapeutic windows compared to earlier-generation ADCs that preceded Whitehawk's programmes in their respective target spaces.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Whitehawk has three ADC pipeline programmes. HWK-007 is a PTK7-targeted ADC currently enrolling patients in Phase 1 clinical trials for PTK7-expressing cancers including lung and gynaecological cancers; initial Phase 1 results are anticipated in the first half of 2027. HWK-016 is a MUC16-targeted ADC for which an IND was submitted to the US FDA in December 2025, with Phase 1 recruitment underway; it is designed to overcome the antigen-shedding limitations of first-generation MUC16 ADCs. HWK-206 targets a validated antigen in small-cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine tumours; an IND application is planned for mid-2026, with Phase 1 recruitment expected to begin in Q3 2026.





Key Personnel

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Whitehawk Therapeutics joined the company in October 2023, bringing more than 20 years of leadership experience in global biotechnology and pharmaceutical development and commercialisation in oncology. Prior to joining the company, the CEO spent 15 years at Novartis, where responsibilities included the development, regulatory approval, and launch of Zolgensma® (onasemnogene abeparvovec), the gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy. This background in complex biological drug development and oncology commercialisation directly informs Whitehawk's clinical and strategic development approach.





Strategic Partnerships

Whitehawk Therapeutics licensed its three ADC pipeline programmes from WuXi Biologics, one of the world's leading biologics contract development and manufacturing organisations, and Hangzhou DAC, a specialist in ADC linker-payload technology. The licensing arrangement provides Whitehawk with access to differentiated antibody and ADC conjugation capabilities developed by these organisations. The company is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker WHWK, and its approximately $160 million cash balance as of Q3 2025 supports operational and clinical development activities through 2028, providing financial stability as the pipeline advances towards Phase 1 results.





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