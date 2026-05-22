Company Overview

A clinical-stage Swiss biotech developing ultra-long-acting monoclonal antibodies for serious immunological diseases, with a lead anti-TSLP program targeting twice-yearly dosing in asthma and COPD. Windward Bio's strategic thesis centers on best-in-disease potential through extended dosing intervals, addressing a clear unmet need in respiratory and dermatological immunology. The company entered the field with two clinical candidates and more than $365 million in cumulative financing secured within its first 18 months of operation.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Windward Bio is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, a location that places it at the center of European biotech and pharma infrastructure. The company's affiliate, LE2025 Therapeutics, manages certain licensing activities connected to its pipeline.





Founding and History

Windward Bio was launched in January 2025, backed by a $200 million Series A financing. The company was founded by Dr. Luca Santarelli, whose prior ventures include VectivBio, acquired by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in 2023 for $1.2 billion, and Therachon, acquired by Pfizer in 2019 for $810 million. In May 2026 the company completed an upsized $165 million crossover financing, extending its runway to support multiple near-term clinical readouts. The founding team collectively brings experience across 15-plus product launches, two Nasdaq IPOs, and two trade sales.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Windward Bio focuses on serious immunological diseases with a primary emphasis on respiratory conditions — notably asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — alongside dermatological indications. Both therapy areas share a common upstream biology driven by type 2 inflammation, making them well suited to a cytokine-targeting strategy. The company's pipeline is designed to address populations inadequately served by existing biologics, particularly patients who struggle with frequent dosing regimens.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Windward Bio's core platform is built around ultra-long-acting fully human monoclonal antibodies engineered for extended half-life and infrequent dosing. The approach targets upstream regulators of the immune cascade, aiming to intercept disease at its origin rather than downstream effectors. Extended half-life engineering could translate into twice-yearly subcutaneous dosing, a meaningful differentiation from currently marketed biologics that typically require monthly or more frequent administration. WIN027 adds a bispecific modality to the portfolio, broadening the mechanistic reach of the platform into additional immunological settings.





Key Pipeline and Programs

WIN378 is Windward Bio's lead asset, a next-generation fully human monoclonal antibody targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin, a master regulator cytokine sitting at the apex of type 2 inflammatory signaling. WIN378 is designed for twice-yearly dosing and entered the company's development plan as Phase II-ready at launch. It is now advancing into Phase III, with the company positioning it as potentially the first ultra-long-acting anti-TSLP antibody to reach the market. Key target indications are asthma and COPD, both of which involve TSLP-driven airway inflammation.

WIN027, licensed from Qyuns Therapeutics through Windward Bio's affiliate LE2025 Therapeutics in December 2025 under a deal valued up to $700 million, is a bispecific antibody also known as QX027N. WIN027 is slated to enter respiratory and dermatology clinical studies by the fourth quarter of 2026, expanding the pipeline's coverage across the type 2 inflammation landscape.





Recent Developments

In May 2026, Windward Bio closed an upsized $165 million crossover financing round led by OrbiMed, with participation from RA Capital Management, Janus Henderson Investors, Sanofi Ventures, Harbour BioMed, Novo Holdings, and existing investors. Proceeds are earmarked to advance WIN378 into Phase III and to initiate WIN027 clinical studies by Q4 2026, with the company targeting multiple clinical readouts within a 12-month window. In December 2025, Windward Bio announced the licensing of WIN027 from Qyuns Therapeutics in a deal carrying potential value of up to $700 million, materially expanding the pipeline.





Key Personnel

Dr. Luca Santarelli serves as Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of Windward Bio. He brings more than 25 years of pharmaceutical R&D leadership and has previously led two companies to acquisitions totaling more than $2 billion in combined transaction value — VectivBio to Ironwood and Therachon to Pfizer. The broader founding team's track record spans more than 15 product launches across global markets.





Strategic Partnerships

In December 2025, Windward Bio's affiliate LE2025 Therapeutics entered a licensing agreement with Qyuns Therapeutics covering development and commercialization rights to WIN027 (QX027N), a deal structured with potential value up to $700 million. The May 2026 crossover round drew institutional backing from Sanofi Ventures and Novo Holdings alongside specialist healthcare investors OrbiMed and RA Capital, reflecting broad strategic and financial interest in the platform.





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