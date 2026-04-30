Company Overview

A Emeryville-based biotechnology royalty aggregator that acquires milestone and royalty interests in late-stage clinical and commercial-stage drug candidates across multiple therapeutic areas. XOMA Royalty operates a distinctive capital-recycling model: rather than developing drugs internally, it purchases future royalty streams and milestone payments from biotechs and academic institutions that need non-dilutive funding. The company's portfolio spans oncology, rare diseases, and other specialty areas, providing diversified exposure to a broad slate of partnered assets. In April 2026, Ligand Pharmaceuticals announced a definitive agreement to acquire XOMA Royalty for $39.00 per share in cash, valuing the equity at approximately $739 million.





Headquarters and Global Presence

XOMA Royalty is headquartered in Emeryville, California. As a royalty aggregator with no internal drug development operations, the company maintains a lean organizational footprint with limited physical presence beyond its California base.





Founding and History

XOMA traces its origins to XOMA Ltd., a long-established biopharmaceutical company with a legacy in antibody engineering and infectious disease. The company pivoted to its current royalty aggregation model, rebranding as XOMA Royalty Corp to reflect its transformation from drug developer to royalty acquirer. It is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker XOMA. The pending acquisition by Ligand Pharmaceuticals, announced in April 2026, represents the most significant transaction in the company's recent history.





Therapy Areas and Focus

XOMA Royalty's portfolio touches oncology, rare diseases, immunology, and metabolic disorders, reflecting the breadth of assets its partners bring to the table rather than a single therapeutic thesis. The company deliberately targets royalty interests in drugs that have already cleared significant clinical and regulatory risk, focusing on late-stage or partnered assets with near-term commercial potential. This approach provides exposure to high-value therapeutic categories without the capital intensity of running clinical trials. The diversity of therapy areas is a feature of the model, not incidental — it reduces concentration risk across the royalty portfolio.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

XOMA Royalty does not operate a proprietary drug discovery or technology platform. Instead, its core competency lies in deal structuring, royalty valuation, and portfolio management — evaluating the risk-adjusted net present value of future royalty and milestone cash flows from third-party drug programs. The company sources transactions from biotech companies, universities, and research institutions seeking upfront capital in exchange for a share of future revenues. This financial engineering model positions XOMA Royalty as a capital provider to the broader biopharmaceutical ecosystem rather than a technology originator.





Key Pipeline and Programs

XOMA Royalty holds royalty and milestone interests across a diversified portfolio of partnered assets rather than owning drugs outright. Key interests have included royalties tied to products developed by major pharmaceutical partners, spanning oncology biologics and rare disease therapeutics, where the underlying drugs were originated by biotech licensors and subsequently partnered with larger companies. The company has historically highlighted royalty positions in assets where a large pharma partner is conducting or funding late-stage development, maximizing the probability of commercial milestone triggers. Because XOMA Royalty's value is tied to the commercial and clinical success of its licensors' drugs rather than its own pipeline, the portfolio composition evolves as new royalty purchase agreements are executed and existing positions mature or generate payments.





Recent Developments

The most significant recent development is the announced acquisition by Ligand Pharmaceuticals, disclosed on April 28, 2026. Under the definitive agreement, Ligand will acquire XOMA Royalty for $39.00 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of approximately $739 million. The transaction brings together two of the biotechnology sector's most prominent royalty aggregators, with Ligand's established platform providing potential scale benefits for the combined portfolio. The deal remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory review.





Key Personnel

James Neal serves as Chief Executive Officer of XOMA Royalty, having led the company's strategic pivot toward royalty aggregation and portfolio-building. Owen Hughes serves as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing capital allocation and deal financing as the company has grown its royalty portfolio. The pending Ligand transaction will ultimately transition leadership and governance to the acquirer upon closing.





Strategic Partnerships

XOMA Royalty's business model is itself partnership-driven: every royalty purchase agreement constitutes a strategic relationship with a biotech, academic, or pharmaceutical counterparty. The company's most commercially significant royalty interests are those tied to drugs that have been out-licensed or co-developed with large pharmaceutical companies, where the commercial infrastructure of a major partner underpins milestone and royalty payment probability. The pending merger with Ligand Pharmaceuticals represents the company's most consequential strategic transaction to date, combining complementary royalty portfolios under a single enlarged platform.





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