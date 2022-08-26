A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing T cell receptor (TCR)-guided natural killer (NK) cellular therapies for the treatment of solid tumors.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Zelluna is headquartered at the Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park in Oslo, Norway. The company operates as a publicly listed group on Euronext Oslo Børs (ticker: ZLNA).

Founding and History

Zelluna’s operating business originated as Zelluna Immunotherapy AS (established 2016). In March 2025, Zelluna Immunotherapy combined with Ultimovacs ASA via a business combination that created the current listed company, Zelluna ASA, with a strategic focus on Zelluna Immunotherapy’s cell therapy platform.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Zelluna is focused on oncology, targeting solid tumors with allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cell therapies. The company’s pipeline strategy centers on tumor antigens with evidence of expression across multiple solid tumor types and with varying levels of clinical or preclinical validation.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Zelluna develops T cell receptor-guided natural killer cell therapies (TCR-NK). The platform combines:

TCR-based antigen recognition to target intracellular tumor antigens presented on HLA

NK-cell effector function as the cell therapy chassis

A manufacturing approach positioned as scalable and repeatable across pipeline programs (the company describes it as a “plug-in” process)

Disclosed target set includes MAGE-A4 and PRAME (described as clinically proven TCR targets) and KKLC-1 (described as preclinically validated).

Key Personnel

Namir Hassan: Chief Executive Officer

Anders Holm: Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business Development

Luise Weigand: Chief Scientific Officer

Emilie Gauthy: Chief Technology Officer

Øivind Foss: Head of Clinical Operations

Julia Ino: Head of Project Management

Geir Christian Melen: Chief Financial Officer

Strategic Partnerships

Zelluna’s most material strategic step has been the 2025 business combination that created the listed group and consolidated focus on the TCR-NK platform. The company’s near-term execution model is centered on building clinical readiness (CMC, regulatory interactions, trial site strategy) rather than large disclosed pharma co-development partnerships.





FAQ Section