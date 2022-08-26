Zelluna is headquartered at the Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park in Oslo, Norway. The company operates as a publicly listed group on Euronext Oslo Børs (ticker: ZLNA).
Zelluna’s operating business originated as Zelluna Immunotherapy AS (established 2016). In March 2025, Zelluna Immunotherapy combined with Ultimovacs ASA via a business combination that created the current listed company, Zelluna ASA, with a strategic focus on Zelluna Immunotherapy’s cell therapy platform.
Zelluna is focused on oncology, targeting solid tumors with allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cell therapies. The company’s pipeline strategy centers on tumor antigens with evidence of expression across multiple solid tumor types and with varying levels of clinical or preclinical validation.
Zelluna develops T cell receptor-guided natural killer cell therapies (TCR-NK). The platform combines:
Disclosed target set includes MAGE-A4 and PRAME (described as clinically proven TCR targets) and KKLC-1 (described as preclinically validated).
Zelluna’s most material strategic step has been the 2025 business combination that created the listed group and consolidated focus on the TCR-NK platform. The company’s near-term execution model is centered on building clinical readiness (CMC, regulatory interactions, trial site strategy) rather than large disclosed pharma co-development partnerships.
Zelluna develops allogeneic TCR-NK cell therapies for solid tumors. The platform uses engineered TCRs for tumor antigen specificity and NK cells as the effector cell type, with the intent of enabling an off-the-shelf product profile.
Zelluna is oncology-focused, prioritizing solid tumors where there is unmet need and where the company’s selected tumor antigens are expressed in clinically relevant patient subsets.
Lead program:
Pipeline targets disclosed by the company also include PRAME and KKLC-1 as additional antigen programs under the same platform framework.
Recent disclosed events include:
Zelluna has publicly highlighted preclinical data packages for its lead MAGE-A4 program and has framed these as supportive of moving into first-in-human testing. The company’s communications to date emphasize manufacturability milestones (GMP batch completion) alongside preclinical performance readouts.
Near-term milestones are execution-driven: progression of UK regulatory steps for ZI-MA4-1, site activation and trial initiation planning for 2026, and continued platform-to-program translation for additional antigen programs.
Zelluna’s positioning is that combining TCR specificity (to access intracellular antigens) with an NK-cell chassis and an off-the-shelf manufacturing strategy may address adoption and scalability constraints seen with autologous approaches, while targeting tumor antigen biology relevant to solid cancers.
