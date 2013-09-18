Sunday 24 November 2024

Ziopharm Oncology

A Boston-based immuno-oncology company focused on developing end-to-end cost-effective solutions using its non-viral Sleeping Beauty platform for TCR and CAR T-cell therapies and immune-stimulating gene therapy with controlled interleukin 12 (IL-12).

This platform genetically modifies T cells with DNA plasmids to express TCRs to target neoantigens inside and outside hotspots for solid tumors and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) to target CD19 for blood cancers using the company’s RPM to produce and release CAR-T within two days of gene transfer.

The platform is being advanced in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Eden BioCell.

Ziopharm is also developing its controlled IL-12 platform, or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer, including in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Latest Ziopharm Oncology News

Academia and industry efforts offer renewed hope for rare pediatric brain tumor therapy
4 October 2021
Coveted RPD designation for Ziopharm's glioma treatment
14 September 2020
Ziopharm and MD Anderson in new R&D agreement
28 October 2019
Look back at pharma news in week to June 22
24 June 2018
