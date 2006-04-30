Online petition in support of animal reseach launched

A UK campaigning organization that promotes medical progress has launched a petition in support of animal-based research for medical purposes. The Coalition for Medical Progress started the campaign to bring attentions to the views of what it considers to be the "silent majority." The CMP includes pharmaceutical companies and research agencies among its membership.

The petition, which allows signatories to remain anonymous, invites people to agree with three propositions concerning experiments on animals: medical research is essential for developing safe and effective human and veterinary treatments, requring some studies using animals; where the is no alternative available, medical research using animals sshould continue in the UK; and people involved in medical research using animals have a right to work and live without fear of intimidation or attack.