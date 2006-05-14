Only Actavis seems to be interested in Pliva

Iceland-based pharmaceutical firm Actavis is the only group showing any serious interest in taking over the Croatian drugmaker Pliva (Marketletter April 3), a top industry analyst has said.

Frances Cloud, an analyst for the European pharmaceutical industry at Nomura Code, claimed that there is no one other than the Icelandic firm seriously interested in acquiring Pliva, in part because the firm has no new drugs under development.

Pliva's empty pipeline is the problem