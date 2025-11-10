"Only H pylori And NSAIDs Cause Ulcers"

The view that ulcers are not caused by factors such as stress, but rather are always a result of Helicobacter pylori infection or treatment with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, was strongly endorsed at a satellite symposium sponsored by Astra at the 4th United European Gastroenterology Week, held last week in Berlin, Germany.

However, having come to this conclusion there seems to be no easy solution to the problem. Eradicating H pylori certainly seems to be possible, and speakers saw this as a prime solution where colonization has been identified, although blanket treatment was not seen as an option, both on the grounds of cost and the possibility of engendering resistance. The consensus view of both speakers and delegates was to treat H pylori in frail/elderly patients, where ulcer disease would be far more serious, or those patients who had previously had ulcer bleeding.

As for withdrawing NSAID treatment, Professor Nevil Yeomans of the Department of Medicine at the University of Melbourne, Australia, said this was not a reality for arthritis suffers. More realistic strategies could be the use of enteric coated products to reduce gastrointestinal damage from aspirin, but he added there is some doubt as to whether this influences the gastrotoxicity of other NSAIDs. Some NSAIDs are probably intrinsically less damaging than others, he suggested, so this could be an option, as could be replacing prostaglandins depleted by NSAID blockade of cyclo-oxygenase, for example with misoprostol.