Ono and Medarex join up on cancer drug R&D

Osaka, Japan-headquartered Ono Pharmaceutical and US biopharmaceutical firm Medarex have entered into a collaborative R&D effort to develop a fully-human anti-PD-1 antibody for the potential treatment of cancer. According to the firms, they have already started generating product candidates and they expect that clinical studies could begin in 12-24 months.

The two companies have agreed to jointly commercialize the eventual product and to share the costs and responsibilities of the process up to the completion of a Phase II clinical study. Thereafter, each company will be fully responsible for any continued development and any commercialization in its exclusive territory; Medarex will take the USA and Ono will be eligible for the remaining territories.