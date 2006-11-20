Ono's first-half fiscal profit falls 10.1%

Japan's Ono Pharmaceuticals saw a drop in revenue for the first fiscal half-year period, ending September 30, 2006, as net sales reached 69.46 billion yen ($590.6 million), a 6.0% fall on the comparable period last year. Ono's profit totalled 18.23 billion yen versus 20.27 billion yen, while its net assets were 450.13 billion yen vs 413.64 billion yen.

Revenues from Kinedak (epalrestat), Ono's aldose reductase inhibitor, reached 8.8 billion yen, while sales of Onon (pranlukast), a leukotrien-receptor antagonist for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis, were 12.2 billion yen vs 12.8 billion yen.

Opalmon (limaprost alfadex), a drug for disability associated with lumbar spinal canal stenosis, grossed 16.9 billion yen vs 15.9 billion yen. Sales of Elaspol (sivelestat), for the treatment of acute lung injury, were level with the previous year at 2.6 billion yen. However, income from the cerebral thrombosis drug Cataclot (ozagrel) fell to 3.1 billion yen from 3.7 billion yen due to continued generic competition.