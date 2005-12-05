Ono's fiscal half-year 2005 sales rise 4.9%

Japan's Ono Pharmaceuticals has reported solid growth for the first fiscal half-year period, ending September 2005, following cost controls and double-digit growth for some main products.
Total revenues rose 4.9% to 73.9 billion yen ($618.8 million), slighly below target of 75.0 billion yen, while operating income rose 7.9% to 31.6 billion yen and net income remained flat at 20.2 billion yen.
Revenues from Kinedak (epalrestat), Ono's aldose reductase inhibitor, dropped 3.4% to 11.3 billion yen because of competition from generic products. Sales of Onon (pranlukast), a leukotrien-receptor antagonist for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis, jumped 14.3% to 12.8 billion yen after a surge in pollen allergies reported in first-half 2005.
