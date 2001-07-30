Ontario savings possible by eliminating generics delays

The government of Canada's Ontario province could save millions ofdollars in drug costs by eliminating the lengthy delays in adding generic drugs to its Drug Benefit Plan Formulary, according to the Canadian Drug Manufacturers Association, which represents the generics industry.
"Like so many provinces, Ontario is struggling under the burden of double-digit increases to its drug costs," says CDMA president Jim Keon. "Before reducing access to prescription medicines for seniors," he added, "the province should consider cutting red tape that slows approval of cheaper generic drugs, and costs Ontario's health care system millions of dollars in lost savings."
The CDMA points to the preliminary results of a study by Malcolm Anderson, a professor at Queen's University, Canada, that examined the approval process for 34 generic drugs between 1995 and 1999. He found that patent disputes and delays by provincial governments in listing generic drugs are costing Canadians about C$5 million ($3.3 million) a month in potential savings. Prof Anderson's final report is expected to be released later this yar.
