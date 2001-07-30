Friday 19 September 2025

Ontario savings possible by eliminating generics delays

30 July 2001

The government of Canada's Ontario province could save millions ofdollars in drug costs by eliminating the lengthy delays in adding generic drugs to its Drug Benefit Plan Formulary, according to the Canadian Drug Manufacturers Association, which represents the generics industry.

"Like so many provinces, Ontario is struggling under the burden of double-digit increases to its drug costs," says CDMA president Jim Keon. "Before reducing access to prescription medicines for seniors," he added, "the province should consider cutting red tape that slows approval of cheaper generic drugs, and costs Ontario's health care system millions of dollars in lost savings."

The CDMA points to the preliminary results of a study by Malcolm Anderson, a professor at Queen's University, Canada, that examined the approval process for 34 generic drugs between 1995 and 1999. He found that patent disputes and delays by provincial governments in listing generic drugs are costing Canadians about C$5 million ($3.3 million) a month in potential savings. Prof Anderson's final report is expected to be released later this yar.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
Generics
China's API price cuts undermine India's self-sufficiency push
18 September 2025
Biotechnology
Nektar lifted by positive atopic dermatitis data
18 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Biogen to acquire Alcyone Therapeutics
18 September 2025
Biotechnology
Andembry wins NICE nod
18 September 2025
Biotechnology
Eyeing FDA talks, CorestemChemon highlights ALS data
18 September 2025
Biotechnology
Biovance backs Mondego with series A for cancer immunotherapy
18 September 2025
Biotechnology
Arvinas amends collaboration with Pfizer
18 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze