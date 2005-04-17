Ontario warned over Rx reference pricing

The Canadian province of Ontario's Ministry of Health and Long Term Care has confirmed that it is considering ways to cut Ontario Drug Benefit program spending by adopting a drug-pricing plan like British Columbia's, in which enrollees are covered only for medications designated by the plan.
Patients then have to pay the cost difference or even that of the entire prescription, in effect losing their coverage if they use any medication other than the government-designated one, say groups opposing the plan, which include the Canadian Society of Intestinal Research, Canada's Association for the Fifty-Plus, the Canadian Treatment Action Council and the Best Medicines Coalition. These plans are more costly in the long run and put patient health at risk, they add.
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