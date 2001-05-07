Ontogen begins Phase I trial of OC144-093

Ontogen is to commence a Phase I study of its oral multidrug resistanceinhibitor, OC144-093, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Taxol (paclitaxel), in Canada. Initial US Phase I data in health volunteers suggest that OC144-093 treatment alone is safe and well-tolerated when given orally in doses of up to 500mg twice a day and is effective in reversing the effects of MDR in patients undergoing chemotherapy (Marketletter February 8, 1999).
